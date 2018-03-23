Sundance Winner ‘Miseducation of Cameron Post’ Sells to FilmRise

FilmRise has acquired exclusive North American distribution rights to coming-of-age drama “The Miseducation of Cameron Post,” starring Chloe Grace Moretz.

FilmRise plans a summer release for “Miseducation of Cameron Post,” which also stars John Gallagher Jr., Sasha Lane, Forrest Goodluck, and Jennifer Ehle. The movie premiered in January at the Sundance Film Festival, where it won the U.S. dramatic grand jury prize.

Based on Emily M. Danforth’s 2012 novel, “Miseducation of Cameron Post” follows Moretz’s character as she is sent to a gay conversion therapy center after getting caught with another girl in the back seat of a car on prom night. The organization, run by a brother and sister played by Gallagher and Ehle, is supposed to help members repent for “same sex attraction.” Cameron forms an unlikely family with an amputee stoner, Jane (Lane), and her friend (Goodluck) in order to survive.

“Cameron Post” is directed by Desiree Akhavan from a script she co-wrote with Cecilia Frugiuele. The producers are Michael B. Clark and Alex Turtletaub of Beachside, Cecilia Frugiuele of Parkville Pictures, and Jonathan Montepare. The executive producers are Akhavan and Parkville’s Olivier Kaempfer. Beachside financed the film.

“With ‘The Miseducation of Cameron Post,’ Desiree has created a timely yet timeless, hilarious yet heart-wrenching story,” said FilmRise CEO Danny Fisher. “We are proud to bring this powerful film from a rising director to wider audiences, in a time when the story is as profound and pertinent as ever.”

The filmmakers said in a statement, “In FilmRise, we have found a passionate supporter driven to bring this important story to a wide audience, and we’re excited to be collaborating and partnering with them on the release.”

The deal was negotiated between Fisher and FilmRise’s Faye Tsakas with UTA Independent Film Group and Endeavor Content. Akhavan is repped by UTA, United Agents, and Gang, Tyre, Ramer & Brown. Gallagher Jr. is repped by UTA, Wetzel Entertainment Group, and Morris Yorn. Ehle is repped by UTA.

