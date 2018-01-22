You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Sundance: Neon Buys Police Shooting Drama ‘Monsters and Men’

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Monsters and Men Sundance
CREDIT: Courtesy of Sundance Film Festival

In one of the first major sales at the Sundance Film Festival, Neon has bought Reinaldo Marcus Green’s police shooting dramaMonsters and Men” in the wake of its Jan. 19 premiere at the festival.

The cast includes “Hamilton” cast members Anthony Ramos and Jasmine Cephas Jones, John David Washington (“Ballers”), Kelvin Harrison Jr. (“It Comes at Night”), Chanté Adams, Nicole Beharie, Rob Morgan, and Cara Buono of “Stranger Things.”

The story takes place in Brooklyn where an unarmed black man is killed after an altercation with police officers, leading to a nuanced investigation into a tight-knit neighborhood.

Producers are Elizabeth Lodge Stepp and Josh Penn of the Department of Motion Pictures, Sight Unseen’s Eddie Vaisman and Julia Lebedev, and Luca Borghese.  The film was executive produced by Sight Unseen’s Leonid Lebedev and Oren Moverman, Chiara Bernasconi, Charles Miller, and the Department of Motion Pictures’ Noah Stahl. Sight Unseen fully financed the film.

The deal was negotiated by Neon and Endeavor Content on behalf of the filmmakers. It was announced three days after media investment company 30West announced it had acquired majority ownership in Neon, a specialist in the independent theatrical marketing and distribution space.

More Film

  • Monsters and Men Sundance

    Sundance: Neon Buys Police Shooting Drama 'Monsters and Men'

    In one of the first major sales at the Sundance Film Festival, Neon has bought Reinaldo Marcus Green’s police shooting drama “Monsters and Men” in the wake of its Jan. 19 premiere at the festival. The cast includes “Hamilton” cast members Anthony Ramos and Jasmine Cephas Jones, John David Washington (“Ballers”), Kelvin Harrison Jr. (“It Comes […]

  • Idris Elba'Molly's Game' film premiere, Arrivals,

    Idris Elba Says the World Is Ready for a Female James Bond

    In one of the first major sales at the Sundance Film Festival, Neon has bought Reinaldo Marcus Green’s police shooting drama “Monsters and Men” in the wake of its Jan. 19 premiere at the festival. The cast includes “Hamilton” cast members Anthony Ramos and Jasmine Cephas Jones, John David Washington (“Ballers”), Kelvin Harrison Jr. (“It Comes […]

  • Incredibles 2

    'Incredibles 2': Pixar Reveals New Cast and Characters

    In one of the first major sales at the Sundance Film Festival, Neon has bought Reinaldo Marcus Green’s police shooting drama “Monsters and Men” in the wake of its Jan. 19 premiere at the festival. The cast includes “Hamilton” cast members Anthony Ramos and Jasmine Cephas Jones, John David Washington (“Ballers”), Kelvin Harrison Jr. (“It Comes […]

  • 'Maze Runner: The Death Cure' Tops

    'Maze Runner: The Death Cure' Dominates Social Media Buzz Ahead of Opening

    In one of the first major sales at the Sundance Film Festival, Neon has bought Reinaldo Marcus Green’s police shooting drama “Monsters and Men” in the wake of its Jan. 19 premiere at the festival. The cast includes “Hamilton” cast members Anthony Ramos and Jasmine Cephas Jones, John David Washington (“Ballers”), Kelvin Harrison Jr. (“It Comes […]

  • John Cho Debra Messing Aneesh Chaganty

    John Cho Lauds Asian-American Casting in New Film ‘Search’

    In one of the first major sales at the Sundance Film Festival, Neon has bought Reinaldo Marcus Green’s police shooting drama “Monsters and Men” in the wake of its Jan. 19 premiere at the festival. The cast includes “Hamilton” cast members Anthony Ramos and Jasmine Cephas Jones, John David Washington (“Ballers”), Kelvin Harrison Jr. (“It Comes […]

  • Joan Jett Sundance

    Joan Jett: Rock Music 'Will Never Be Dead' (Watch)

    In one of the first major sales at the Sundance Film Festival, Neon has bought Reinaldo Marcus Green’s police shooting drama “Monsters and Men” in the wake of its Jan. 19 premiere at the festival. The cast includes “Hamilton” cast members Anthony Ramos and Jasmine Cephas Jones, John David Washington (“Ballers”), Kelvin Harrison Jr. (“It Comes […]

  • Come Sunday

    Sundance Film Review: 'Come Sunday'

    In one of the first major sales at the Sundance Film Festival, Neon has bought Reinaldo Marcus Green’s police shooting drama “Monsters and Men” in the wake of its Jan. 19 premiere at the festival. The cast includes “Hamilton” cast members Anthony Ramos and Jasmine Cephas Jones, John David Washington (“Ballers”), Kelvin Harrison Jr. (“It Comes […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad