Sundance: Neon Buys Police Shooting Drama ‘Monsters and Men’

In one of the first major sales at the Sundance Film Festival, Neon has bought Reinaldo Marcus Green’s police shooting drama “Monsters and Men” in the wake of its Jan. 19 premiere at the festival.

The cast includes “Hamilton” cast members Anthony Ramos and Jasmine Cephas Jones, John David Washington (“Ballers”), Kelvin Harrison Jr. (“It Comes at Night”), Chanté Adams, Nicole Beharie, Rob Morgan, and Cara Buono of “Stranger Things.”

The story takes place in Brooklyn where an unarmed black man is killed after an altercation with police officers, leading to a nuanced investigation into a tight-knit neighborhood.

Producers are Elizabeth Lodge Stepp and Josh Penn of the Department of Motion Pictures, Sight Unseen’s Eddie Vaisman and Julia Lebedev, and Luca Borghese. The film was executive produced by Sight Unseen’s Leonid Lebedev and Oren Moverman, Chiara Bernasconi, Charles Miller, and the Department of Motion Pictures’ Noah Stahl. Sight Unseen fully financed the film.

The deal was negotiated by Neon and Endeavor Content on behalf of the filmmakers. It was announced three days after media investment company 30West announced it had acquired majority ownership in Neon, a specialist in the independent theatrical marketing and distribution space.