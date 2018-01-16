Sundance: HBO Buys Art Documentary ‘Price of Everything’

HBO Documentary Films has nabbed “The Price of Everything,” a look at the world of contemporary art, in advance of its Sundance Film Festival debut.

Directed by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Nathaniel Kahn, “The Price of Everything” examines the headaches associated with pricing art and the vagaries of a market based around subjective opinions of what is hot and valuable. It looks at collectors, dealers, auctioneers, and artists in weaving together its cultural and commercial tapestry, and features interviews with the likes of Jeff Koons, Gerhard Richter, Njideka Akunyili Crosby, and Larry Poons.

The company has acquired U.S. TV rights to the film and will also open it in theaters in at least a dozen U.S. markets prior to its premiere on HBO. It debuts in Sundance on Jan. 19. Kahn previously worked with HBO on his 2004 documentary “My Architect” and his short “Two Hands.”

“I couldn’t think of a better home for the film than HBO,” he said in a statement.

The film was produced by Jennifer Blei Stockman and Debi Wisch for Hot & Sunny Productions, and Carla Solomon for Anthos Media. Lisa Remington and Kayla Malahiazar acted as co-producers. Josh Braun of Submarine and Lisa Callif of Donaldson + Callif, LLP negotiated the deal with HBO Documentary Films.

