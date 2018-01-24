Sundance: Gunpowder & Sky Nabs ‘Hearts Beat Loud’

Gunpowder & Sky has picked up North American rights to “Hearts Beat Loud,” a dramedy with “Parks and Recreation” star Nick Offerman, before its Sundance Film Festival debut.

Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions has already purchased foreign rights to the picture. It premieres as the festival’s closing night film.

“Hearts Beat Loud” follows Offerman as a Brooklyn record store owner, who is forced to close his shop, and cooks up an idea to form a band with his college-bound daughter (Kiersey Clemons). The cast includes Ted Danson, Blythe Danner, and Toni Collette. But perhaps the biggest draw for buyers is Brett Haley, who has become the rare indie filmmaker who can combine strong critical notices with commercial success. His two previous Sundance entries, “I’ll See You in My Dreams” and “The Hero,” went on to achieve solid box office results.

Gunpowder & Sky is a digital content studio launched in 2016 by Van Toffler, the former CEO of Viacom Media Networks Music Group, with backing from AT&T and Chernin Group. Last year, the company picked up the Aubrey Plaza and Dave Franco comedy “The Little Hours.”

Haley co-wrote the film with Marc Basch. Park Pictures, Burn Later Productions, and HK Productions produced the film, with Houston King, Sam Bisbee, and Sam Slater also serving as producers.

The deal for “Hearts Beat Loud” was negotiated by Endeavor Content on behalf of the filmmakers, with Janet Brown and Jake Hanly handling the rights on behalf of Gunpowder & Sky. The movie will get a theatrical release this summer.