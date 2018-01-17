10 Buzziest Films at Sundance Film Festival 2018

Studio executives flock to Park City hoping to find the next big thing in indie film. It’s a chance to get their hands on the newest “The Big Sick,” the kind of powerful movie that has what it takes to break out into the mainstream. A number of films heading to the festival are already generating heat, sight unseen. Variety runs down the movies that are most likely to spark all-night bidding wars.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Sundance Film Festival

Damsel

Cast: Robert Pattinson, Mia Wasikowska, Robert Forster

Directors: David Zellner & Nathan Zellner

Sales agent: ICM

Why Buyers Are Circling:

Pattinson may have hung up the fangs, but the “Twilight” star still commands crowds (particularly overseas). This offbeat western sounds like a change of pace for the recovering tween idol.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Sundance Film Festival

Blaze

Cast: Benjamin Dickey, Alia Shawkat, Josh Hamilton, Charlie Sexton

Director: Ethan Hawke

Sales agent: Cinetic

Why Buyers Are Circling:

Studio suits will turn out for Hawke, the éminence gris of the indie world, but they’ll come away impressed by Dickey, an unknown actor who has a showy role as a songwriting legend.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Sundance Film Festival

Monsters and Men

Cast: John David Washington, Anthony Ramos, Kelvin Harrison Jr.

Director: Reinaldo Marcus Green

Sales agent: WME

Why Buyers Are Circling:

This ripped-from-the-headlines look at a police shooting is being talked up as the next “Fruitvale Station.”

CREDIT: Courtesy of Sundance Film Festival

Hearts Beat Loud

Cast: Nick Offerman, Kiersey Clemons, Ted Danson, Toni Collette

Director: Brett Haley

Sales agent: WME

Why Buyers Are Circling:

Haley is returning to Sundance for the third time in four years. His previous efforts, “I’ll See You in My Dreams” and “The Hero,” became unexpected art-house hits, giving him commercial cred.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Sundance Film Festival

Matangi/Maya/M.I.A.

Director: Stephen Loveridge

Sales agents: Cinetic, Dogwoof

Why Buyers Are Circling:

The film boasts unprecedented access to the controversial pop star, following M.I.A. through the making of her chart-topping hits and battles with the music industry.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Sundance Film Festival

White Fang

Cast: Rashida Jones, Nick Offerman, Eddie Spears, Paul Giamatti

Director: Alexandre Espigares

Sales agent: UTA

Why Buyers Are Circling:

The animated adaptation of Jack London’s wolf tale has crowd-pleaser written all over it.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Sundance Film Festival

Wildlife

Cast: Carey Mulligan, Jake Gyllenhaal, Ed Oxenbould

Director: Paul Dano

Sales agent: WME

Why Buyers Are Circling:

The coming-of-age drama marks Dano’s directorial debut. The tony pedigree — it’s based on a Richard Ford novel — and the cast make it a must-see.

CREDIT: Bettmann Archive/Sundance Film Festival

Studio 54

Director: Matt Tyrnauer

Sales agent: Cinetic

Why Buyers Are Circling:

A return to the center of ’70s nightlife — a font of sex, celebrity and mountains of cocaine. What’s not to love?

CREDIT: Dusan Martinecek/Sundance Film Festival

The Catcher Was a Spy

Cast: Paul Rudd, Jeff Daniels, Mark Strong, Sienna Miller, Guy Pearce, Paul Giamatti

Director: Ben Lewin

Sales agent: UTA

Why Buyers Are Circling:

The incredible true story of a pro baseball player, lawyer and linguist who helped the U.S. fight the Nazis. You can’t make that stuff up.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Sundance Film Festival

Assassination Nation

Cast: Suki Waterhouse, Odessa Young, Bella Thorne, Bill Skarsgård, Joel McHale

Director: Sam Levinson

Sales agent: WME

Why Buyers Are Circling:

This vigilante tale, about a town getting up in arms (literally) when their digital histories and text messages are hacked, packs a grindhouse wallop.