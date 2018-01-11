Sundance Updates Code of Conduct for 2018 Festival in Wake of Sexual Misconduct Scandals

Sundance Film Festival has revised its code of conduct to reflect new guidelines aimed at preventing sexual harassment and other inappropriate behavior in response to sexual misconduct scandals that continue to shake Hollywood.

The 2018 festival, which runs from Jan. 18 to 28 in Park City, Utah, now also has a partnership with the Utah Attorney General’s office to provide a hotline for festival attendees to report any harassment they have experienced or witnessed. The new code of conduct is displayed on Sundance’s website as well as in the menu for the festival’s app. The new code of conduct reads:

Sundance Film Festival is an environment where bold, creative, and distinctive voices are celebrated.

Sundance Institute is committed to allowing attendees to experience the Sundance Film Festival free of harassment, discrimination, sexism, and threatening or disrespectful behavior. We reserve the right to role, without notice or refund, credentials or access to Festival events and venues for those who engage in such conduct.

We have partnered with the Utah Attorney General’s office to provide a 24-hour live hotline, which will open on January 12th, for those who are involved in or witness something that violates this Code of Conduct at 801-834-1944.

Rose McGowan, one of Harvey Weinstein’s many accusers, alleged that the disgraced Hollywood producer raped her in 1997 while she attended the festival.

“The Sundance Institute and Film Festival denounce, in the strongest possible terms, the behavior of Harvey Weinstein as described by the growing number of women who have bravely come forward,” the festival said in an statement in October. “The accusations are abhorrent and profoundly disturbing. We recognize that too often a pattern of abuse like this one thrives in the shadows, and we stand in solidarity with the courageous women whose honesty has helped shine a light on it.”

The change was first reported by Indiewire.