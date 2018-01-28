Sundance Film Festival Awards: Watch the Live Stream

The 2018 Sundance Film Festival Awards can be streamed online Saturday, beginning at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET.

This year’s indie honors, honoring the top feature films, docs and shorts at the Utah-based fest, will be decided by a jury that includes Octavia Spencer, Jada Pinkett Smith, Michael Stuhlbarg, RuPaul, Joe Swanberg and Oscar-cinematographer Rachel Morrison, who recently became the first woman ever to be nominated for an Oscar in the D.P. category.

Jason Mantzoukas (“The Good Place”) will host the Sundance awards program, which is also expected to feature a performance by “Hearts Beat Loud” co-stars Nick Offerman and Kiersey Clemons.

Founded by Robert Redford, the 10-day film festival was attended by over 50,000 people this year and featured 200 feature films, making it the largest independent fest in the U.S.

Watch the stream below:

