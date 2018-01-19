Sundance: 30West to Buy Neon Following ‘I, Tonya’ Collaboration

Media investment company 30West is acquiring majority ownership in Neon, a specialist in the independent theatrical marketing and distribution space.

Both companies collaborated on the theatrical release of awards contender “I, Tonya,” starring Margot Robbie, Allison Janney, and Sebastian Stan. The deal was announced Friday on the second day of the Sundance Film Festival.

One component of the deal is the acquisition of SR Media’s interest in the company. CAA negotiated the deal on SR Media’s behalf.

30West was unveiled in April with Micah Green, the co-head of the film finance and sales group at Creative Artists Agency, leaving CAA to start a new venture with investor Dan Friedkin. It noted in Friday’s announcement that production has now started on two of its projects — Karyn Kusama’s “Destroyer,” starring Nicole Kidman, and Peter Hedges’ “Ben Is Back,” starring Julia Roberts.

At the Toronto Film Festival last year, the company bought the North American distribution rights to Michael Pearce’s debut full-length picture “Beast,” a psychological thriller starring Jessie Buckley, Johnny Flynn, and Geraldine James. “Beast” will be released, in partnership with Roadside Attractions, in the spring.

Neon’s previous releases have included “Ingrid Goes West,” starring Aubrey Plaza and Elizabeth Olsen, and Nacho Vigalondo’s “Colossal,” starring Anne Hathaway. Neon also signed a streaming output deal with Hulu, formed a partnership with Blumhouse Productions to manage the genre label BH Tilt and co-acquired Harmony Korine’s “The Beach Bm,” starring Matthew McConaughey and Zac Efron, which wrapped last month.

30West has also hired former Black Bear Co-President and chief operating officer Dan Steinman, who joined as a partner, former CAA agents Tristen Tuckfield and Adam Paulsen, Sloss Law attorney Sarah Hong and creative executive Katie Anderson.