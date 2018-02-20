You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Sun Valley Film Festival Line-Up Includes ‘Finding Your Feet,’ ‘Beirut,’ ‘Leave No Trace’

By

Ariana's Most Recent Stories

View All
Finding your feet Movie
CREDIT: Courtesy of Roadside Attractions

The Sun Valley Film Festival has released the line-up for this year’s event which runs March 14-18.

The documentary “Science Fair” will open the festival and “Finding Your Feet” by director Richard Loncraine will close it.

The list of films include “Beirut,” starring Jon Hamm and Rosamund Pike, as well as “Leave No Trace” directed by Debra Granik. In “Beirut,” Hamm plays a U.S. diplomat who flees Lebanon after an accident and is called back to Beirut by a CIA operative played by Pike. “Leave No Trace” follows a father and daughter who live off the grid and struggle to adapt to a new community.

Additionally, Lynn Shelton’s “Outside In” with Jay Duplass and Edie Falco, and the recent winner of the U.S. Documentary Directing Award at Sundance, “On Her Shoulders,” will be shown. The festival will mark the U.S. premiere of “Nona,” produced by Pioneer Award recipient Kate Bosworth, who also appears in the film.

SVFF features three world premieres, one U.S. premiere, and two episodic premiere screenings.

A screening of “American Animals,” starring Evan Peters and Blake Jenner, will be shown as well. The movie is based on the true story of a group of art thieves who steal from their university library.

Additional films will be announced at a later date.

More Film

  • Marvel Studios' BLACK PANTHER..Black Panther/T'Challa (Chadwick

    ‘Black Panther’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

    The Sun Valley Film Festival has released the line-up for this year’s event which runs March 14-18. The documentary “Science Fair” will open the festival and “Finding Your Feet” by director Richard Loncraine will close it. The list of films include “Beirut,” starring Jon Hamm and Rosamund Pike, as well as “Leave No Trace” directed […]

  • Distrib Films US Acquires Locarno's Jury

    Distrib Films US Acquires Locarno's Jury Prize Winning 'Good Manners' (EXCLUSIVE)

    The Sun Valley Film Festival has released the line-up for this year’s event which runs March 14-18. The documentary “Science Fair” will open the festival and “Finding Your Feet” by director Richard Loncraine will close it. The list of films include “Beirut,” starring Jon Hamm and Rosamund Pike, as well as “Leave No Trace” directed […]

  • Boyd Holbrook

    'Narcos' Star Boyd Holbrook to Reteam With Netflix on Thriller Movie (EXCLUSIVE)

    The Sun Valley Film Festival has released the line-up for this year’s event which runs March 14-18. The documentary “Science Fair” will open the festival and “Finding Your Feet” by director Richard Loncraine will close it. The list of films include “Beirut,” starring Jon Hamm and Rosamund Pike, as well as “Leave No Trace” directed […]

  • Finding your feet Movie

    Sun Valley Film Festival Line-Up Includes 'Finding Your Feet,' 'Beirut,' 'Leave No Trace'

    The Sun Valley Film Festival has released the line-up for this year’s event which runs March 14-18. The documentary “Science Fair” will open the festival and “Finding Your Feet” by director Richard Loncraine will close it. The list of films include “Beirut,” starring Jon Hamm and Rosamund Pike, as well as “Leave No Trace” directed […]

  • Marvel Studios' BLACK PANTHER..Zuri (Forest Whitaker)..Photo:

    Fandango Sold Over 30% of 'Black Panther' Tickets

    The Sun Valley Film Festival has released the line-up for this year’s event which runs March 14-18. The documentary “Science Fair” will open the festival and “Finding Your Feet” by director Richard Loncraine will close it. The list of films include “Beirut,” starring Jon Hamm and Rosamund Pike, as well as “Leave No Trace” directed […]

  • Sade to Release New Song on

    Sade to Release New Song on ‘Wrinkle in Time’ Soundtrack

    The Sun Valley Film Festival has released the line-up for this year’s event which runs March 14-18. The documentary “Science Fair” will open the festival and “Finding Your Feet” by director Richard Loncraine will close it. The list of films include “Beirut,” starring Jon Hamm and Rosamund Pike, as well as “Leave No Trace” directed […]

  • Viola Davis Troupe Zero

    Viola Davis to Star in Amazon Film 'Troupe Zero' (EXCLUSIVE)

    The Sun Valley Film Festival has released the line-up for this year’s event which runs March 14-18. The documentary “Science Fair” will open the festival and “Finding Your Feet” by director Richard Loncraine will close it. The list of films include “Beirut,” starring Jon Hamm and Rosamund Pike, as well as “Leave No Trace” directed […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad