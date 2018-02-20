Sun Valley Film Festival Line-Up Includes ‘Finding Your Feet,’ ‘Beirut,’ ‘Leave No Trace’

The Sun Valley Film Festival has released the line-up for this year’s event which runs March 14-18.

The documentary “Science Fair” will open the festival and “Finding Your Feet” by director Richard Loncraine will close it.

The list of films include “Beirut,” starring Jon Hamm and Rosamund Pike, as well as “Leave No Trace” directed by Debra Granik. In “Beirut,” Hamm plays a U.S. diplomat who flees Lebanon after an accident and is called back to Beirut by a CIA operative played by Pike. “Leave No Trace” follows a father and daughter who live off the grid and struggle to adapt to a new community.

Additionally, Lynn Shelton’s “Outside In” with Jay Duplass and Edie Falco, and the recent winner of the U.S. Documentary Directing Award at Sundance, “On Her Shoulders,” will be shown. The festival will mark the U.S. premiere of “Nona,” produced by Pioneer Award recipient Kate Bosworth, who also appears in the film.

SVFF features three world premieres, one U.S. premiere, and two episodic premiere screenings.

A screening of “American Animals,” starring Evan Peters and Blake Jenner, will be shown as well. The movie is based on the true story of a group of art thieves who steal from their university library.

Additional films will be announced at a later date.