Warner Bros. Alum Sue Kroll to Launch Production Company With ‘Six Billion Dollar Man’

Longtime Warner Bros. executive Sue Kroll is launching her own production company, Kroll & Co. Entertainment, on the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank, Calif.

Kroll, who exited her post as president of worldwide marketing and distribution in January, unveiled her slate on Wednesday, including the sci-fi action thriller “Nemesis,” with producers Ridley Scott and Jules Daly; the YA drama “The Selection” with producers Denise Di Novi and Pouya Shahbazian; an untitled comedy starring Sandra Bullock, who will also produce with Michael Bostick; and the action-thriller “The Six Billion Dollar Man,” soon going into production starring Mark Wahlberg.

Warner Bros. bought the rights to “The Six Billion Dollar Man” from the Weinstein Company, which recently filed for bankruptcy. Wahlberg is also producing alongside Stephen Levinson, Bill Gerber, Scott Faye, and Karen Lauder.

“My passion for film and television and for telling great stories is not only the cornerstone of my wonderful career, but has also been a huge part of my life since I was a young girl enthralled by the moving image,” Kroll said. “I am excited to be collaborating in this new capacity with amazing, visionary filmmakers, many of whom I have known and worked with, and to also champion new and unique voices. This is just the beginning and I am thrilled about our slate of films and our incredible filmmaking partners.”

Kroll is also attached as an executive producer to a number of films currently scheduled for release through the studio, including “A Star is Born,” directed, produced and co-written by Bradley Cooper, who also stars in the film opposite Lady Gaga. The remake is slated for release on Oct. 5.

In the announcement, Steven Spielberg credited Kroll with crafting the marketing campaign for “Ready Player One,” which launched last weekend with $181 million worldwide.

“Over the years, I have seen Sue in action as one of the most inspired marketing minds in the industry, most recently on the campaign for ‘Ready Player One,’” he said. “I trust her instincts, appreciate her unflagging devotion to her work, and admire her knowledge of film. I am looking forward to collaborating with her in her new capacity as a producer in the very near future.”