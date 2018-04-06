You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Dave Bautista's STX Comedy Finds Writers in Hoeber Brothers

Dave McNary

Jon and Erich Hoeber
STXfilms has hired the sibling screenwriting team of Jon and Erich Hoeber to pen the studio’s previously announced family action-comedy starring Dave Bautista.

The film will follow a hardened CIA operative who finds himself at the mercy of a precocious 9-year-old girl, having been sent undercover to surveil her family. Bautista and Jonathan Meisner will serve as producers on the film, and STXfilms’ Drew Simon and Kate Vorhoff will oversee production.

“Jon and Erich have a unique writing style that is perfectly matched with Dave’s blend of action and comedy expertise,” said Adam Fogelson, chairman of STXfilms. “We had a great experience working with them on the script for ‘The Happytime Murders,’ and look forward to collaborating once again on this project.”

The untitled project was annnounced in October at the time that Bautista was starring in “Blade Runner 2049.” It is one of several projects STX is developing with Bautista, including the recently announced short-form action-comedy VR series from the company’s immersive content division, STXsurreal.

The Hoeber brothers’ screenwriting credits include the Red action franchise and “Battleship,” as well as the upcoming science-fiction adventure “The Meg,” starring Jason Statham and Ruby Rose. They are repped by Verve and Peikoff Mahan. Bautista is repped by Gersh, Meisner Ent Group, and Jay Rosenthal at MSK.

