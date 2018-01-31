Longtime Studiocanal Production Exec Jenny Borgars Moves to Pathé

Jenny Borgars, who has been Studiocanal’s U.K. head of production since 2008, is joining Pathé as deputy managing director.

Danny Perkins, Studiocanal’s U.K. CEO, will fill in for Borgars, acting as head of U.K. production effective immediately.

In her new role, Borgars will report to Pathé Productions’ managing director Cameron McCracken. “Jenny has been a friend for many years and I am delighted to be welcoming her into the Pathé family,” McCracken said. “She will be working alongside me on all aspects of our U.K. business – from development and production through to distribution and international sales.”

Borgars said she was “a huge fan” of Pathé. “I love the films they make and the stamp of quality they bring to everything they do,” said Borgars.

During her tenure at Studiocanal, Borgars exec-produced such films as “Alan Partridge” and “Macbeth.”

Pathé’s roster includes Lenny Abrahamson’s “The Little Stranger,” now in post-production, and Judy Garland biopic “Judy,” which is in pre-production and will star Renee Zellweger.

Studiocanal’s slate of projects includes “The Secret Garden,” to be directed by Marc Munden and produced with Heyday Films, the studio’s partner on the “Paddington” movies. The second “Paddington” movie has been a commercial and critical hit.

Studiocanal is also behind Idris Elba’s directorial debut “Yardie,” which world premiered in Sundance and will be playing at the Berlinale.