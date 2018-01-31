Longtime Studiocanal Production Exec Jenny Borgars Moves to Pathé

By

International Correspondent

Elsa's Most Recent Stories

View All
Pathe logo
CREDIT: Courtesy of Pathe

Jenny Borgars, who has been Studiocanal’s U.K. head of production since 2008, is joining Pathé as deputy managing director.

Danny Perkins, Studiocanal’s U.K. CEO, will fill in for Borgars, acting as head of U.K. production effective immediately.

In her new role, Borgars will report to Pathé Productions’ managing director Cameron McCracken. “Jenny has been a friend for many years and I am delighted to be welcoming her into the Pathé family,” McCracken said. “She will be working alongside me on all aspects of our U.K. business – from development and production through to distribution and international sales.”

Borgars said she was “a huge fan” of Pathé. “I love the films they make and the stamp of quality they bring to everything they do,” said Borgars.

During her tenure at Studiocanal, Borgars exec-produced such films as “Alan Partridge” and “Macbeth.”

Pathé’s roster includes Lenny Abrahamson’s “The Little Stranger,” now in post-production, and Judy Garland biopic “Judy,” which is in pre-production and will star Renee Zellweger.

Studiocanal’s slate of projects includes “The Secret Garden,” to be directed by Marc Munden and produced with Heyday Films, the studio’s partner on the “Paddington” movies. The second “Paddington” movie has been a commercial and critical hit.

Studiocanal is also behind Idris Elba’s directorial debut “Yardie,” which world premiered in Sundance and will be playing at the Berlinale.

More Film

  • Spend on Film and TV Production

    Spend on Film and TV Production in U.K. Hits Record $4 Billion

    Jenny Borgars, who has been Studiocanal’s U.K. head of production since 2008, is joining Pathé as deputy managing director. Danny Perkins, Studiocanal’s U.K. CEO, will fill in for Borgars, acting as head of U.K. production effective immediately. In her new role, Borgars will report to Pathé Productions’ managing director Cameron McCracken. “Jenny has been a friend […]

  • Pathe logo

    Longtime Studiocanal Production Exec Jenny Borgars Moves to Pathé

    Jenny Borgars, who has been Studiocanal’s U.K. head of production since 2008, is joining Pathé as deputy managing director. Danny Perkins, Studiocanal’s U.K. CEO, will fill in for Borgars, acting as head of U.K. production effective immediately. In her new role, Borgars will report to Pathé Productions’ managing director Cameron McCracken. “Jenny has been a friend […]

  • 'BPM (Beats Per Minute),' 'Au Revoir

    'BPM (Beats Per Minute),' 'Au Revoir La-Haut' Lead Cesar Nominations

    Jenny Borgars, who has been Studiocanal’s U.K. head of production since 2008, is joining Pathé as deputy managing director. Danny Perkins, Studiocanal’s U.K. CEO, will fill in for Borgars, acting as head of U.K. production effective immediately. In her new role, Borgars will report to Pathé Productions’ managing director Cameron McCracken. “Jenny has been a friend […]

  • Busan Film Festival: Lee Yong-Kwan and

    Lee Yong-Kwan and Jay Jeon Reinstated by Busan Festival

    Jenny Borgars, who has been Studiocanal’s U.K. head of production since 2008, is joining Pathé as deputy managing director. Danny Perkins, Studiocanal’s U.K. CEO, will fill in for Borgars, acting as head of U.K. production effective immediately. In her new role, Borgars will report to Pathé Productions’ managing director Cameron McCracken. “Jenny has been a friend […]

  • Göteborg: Finland’s MTV Group Joins Nordisk

    Göteborg: Finland’s MTV Group Joins Nordisk Film & TV Fond

    Jenny Borgars, who has been Studiocanal’s U.K. head of production since 2008, is joining Pathé as deputy managing director. Danny Perkins, Studiocanal’s U.K. CEO, will fill in for Borgars, acting as head of U.K. production effective immediately. In her new role, Borgars will report to Pathé Productions’ managing director Cameron McCracken. “Jenny has been a friend […]

  • Marie Claude Beauchamp, Tania Pinto Da

    Pinto Da Cunha Joins Pink Parrot, a New Canada-Spain International Distributor

    Jenny Borgars, who has been Studiocanal’s U.K. head of production since 2008, is joining Pathé as deputy managing director. Danny Perkins, Studiocanal’s U.K. CEO, will fill in for Borgars, acting as head of U.K. production effective immediately. In her new role, Borgars will report to Pathé Productions’ managing director Cameron McCracken. “Jenny has been a friend […]

  • Indian forest officials try to find

    Ivanhoe Boards India’s ‘Unread Pages’

    Jenny Borgars, who has been Studiocanal’s U.K. head of production since 2008, is joining Pathé as deputy managing director. Danny Perkins, Studiocanal’s U.K. CEO, will fill in for Borgars, acting as head of U.K. production effective immediately. In her new role, Borgars will report to Pathé Productions’ managing director Cameron McCracken. “Jenny has been a friend […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad