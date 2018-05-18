‘Stuber’ Scribe Tripper Clancy to Rewrite ‘High Five’ for Amazon Studios (EXCLUSIVE)

Tripper Clancy has been set to rewrite “High Five” for Amazon Studios, sources tell Variety.

Ross Katz and Jamie Lee Curtis are producing.

The pic tells the true story of Glenn Burke – inventor of the high five – and the first major league baseball player to be publicly outed as gay. Burke played for the Los Angeles Dodgers and Oakland Athletics and though his career only spanned four seasons (1976-79), he is still the only player to come out to teammates and team owners during his professional career and the first to publicly acknowledge it, famously stating, “They can’t ever say now that a gay man can’t play in the majors, because I’m a gay man and I made it.” Burke died in 1995 of complications from AIDS.

As for the high five, the incident happened after a teammate hit a home run and while rounding the bases, Burke randomly raised his hand in celebration. The teammate was thrown off by the gesture and could only think of raising his hand to slap Burke’s, leading to the invention of the high five.

Clancy’s original spec “Stuber” is gearing up for production at Fox with John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein producing, Kumail Nanjiani and Dave Bautista attached to star, and Michael Dowse directing.

He is currently writing “Confessions of an Imaginary Friend” for Steve Martino at Fox Animation and adapting “The Art of Fielding” for Craig Johnson to direct.

Clancy is repped at Verve, Good Fear, and by attorney Gregg Gellman at Morris Yorn Barnes Levine Krintzman Rubenstein Kohner & Gellman.