Steven Spielberg’s Secret Table Read: What Could It Be and How Does it Affect ‘West Side Story’?

Hollywood is abuzz as everyone in the industry is talking about the super secret table read Steven Spielberg held on Wednesday for an undisclosed project with some of the town’s top talent.

It is unknown who participated at this time, as everyone involved was required to sign a non-nondisclosure agreement. However, Variety has learned the project is an untitled biopic on iconic composer Leonard Bernstein. Coincidentally, Bernstein wrote the music for “West Side Story,” which Spielberg is also considering taking on as a followup after “Indiana Jones 6.”

It is also unknown who wrote this specific Bernstein script, though sources say it is not the same one Josh Singer wrote, which is currently set up at Paramount.

Insiders say that no matter what, “Indiana Jones 6” will be Spielberg’s next film, though the second film he plans to shoot is still undecided. This table read was viewed as a third option, as the director is also weighing the “West Side Story” remake.

While Amblin had no comment, a source close to Spielberg’s camps said he frequently does read-throughs, and it doesn’t mean the director is committing to anything.

In recent weeks, it has been reported that with post-production on his upcoming film “Ready Player One” nearly finished, Spielberg would focus on not just his next directing job, but his next two gigs for 2019. The plan was always to shoot his next installment of the “Indian Jones” franchise at the top of 2019 with star Harrison Ford returning in the title role, and follow that up with a remake of the Bernstein’s classic “West Side Story.”

As previously reported, Spielberg had already hired a “West Side Story” casting director to search for actors of Puerto Rican descent, but in recent weeks, Speilberg has begun to move off the idea of committing to the “West Side Story” remake as being his next film after “Indiana Jones 6,” given this recent table read.

Sources say this new undisclosed project does not suggest Spielberg is abandoning “West Side Story,” and that the director has done this several times when deciding what he’ll tackle next.

He took a similar route when choosing what to direct next after “Ready Player One,” having at first committed to helm “The Kidnapping of Edgardo Mortara” starring Mark Rylance and Oscar Isaac. When he was unable to find the young actor to play the title character, Spielberg decided to direct “The Post,” which ended up landing an Oscar nomination for best picture.

Whatever he decides to direct after “Indiana Jones 6,” it is very clear that Spielberg will not shoot another film until the top of 2019, as he’ll take the rest of 2018 to prep both films.

“Ready Player One” is expected to premiere at this year’s SXSW festival.