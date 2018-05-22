Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Signs First-Look Deal With Jennifer Todd

Amblin Partners has closed an exclusive first-look deal with film and television producer Jennifer Todd and her company, Jennifer Todd Pictures.

The two-year production deal, announced Tuesday, will cover film projects under the company’s Amblin Entertainment and DreamWorks Pictures banners.

Todd’s credits that include “Alice In Wonderland,” its sequel “Alice Through the Looking Glass,” as well as “Memento,” and the “Austin Powers” franchise. She is also an executive producer on Showtime’s new series, “City on A Hill,” starring Kevin Bacon. In 2017 and 2018, Todd produced the 89th and 90th annual Academy Awards with Michael DeLuca, making her only the third female producer in the history of the Oscars to produce the show.

“We are delighted to welcome Jennifer to the Amblin family,” said Holly Bario, president of production, and Jeb Brody, co-president of production. “She is a terrific producer whose creative instincts for compelling, crowd-pleasing stories perfectly complement the quality entertainment we’re making here.”

“I’m thrilled for the opportunity to make films at Amblin Partners and feel very fortunate to work with their extraordinary team,” said Todd.

Todd served as the president of Ben Affleck and Matt Damon’s production company, Pearl Street Films. While there, she produced “Live by Night” for Warner Bros., and executive produced “Jason Bourne” for Universal.

Amblin Partners was founded by Spielberg, along with Participant Media, Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group and Entertainment One in 2015.

