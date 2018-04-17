Steven Spielberg to Direct Film Adaptation of DC’s ‘Blackhawk’

Steven Spielberg is finally taking on a superhero movie.

The prolific director and his Amblin Entertainment are teaming with Warner Bros. to produce action-adventure “Blackhawk,” with the intention of Spielberg directing.

Based on the classic comic-book property, the project will mark the filmmaker’s first feature centered on characters from the DC universe. Spielberg most recently directed “Ready Player One” for Warner Bros., which has so far grossed $476 million worldwide following its release late last month.

“We are so proud to be the studio behind Steven Spielberg’s latest hit, and are thrilled to be working with him again on this new action adventure,” said Toby Emmerich, chairman, Warner Bros. Pictures Group. “We can’t wait to see what new ground he will break in introducing ‘Blackhawk’ to movie audiences worldwide.”

The screenplay for “Blackhawk” is being written by David Koepp, who has collaborated with Spielberg as a screenwriter on the blockbusters “Jurassic Park,” “The Lost World: Jurassic Park,” “War of the Worlds,” and “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.” Spielberg will produce the film with Kristie Macosko Krieger under the Amblin Entertainment banner, while Sue Kroll will executive produce under her Kroll & Co. Entertainment shingle.

“It was wonderful working with the team at Warner Bros. to bring ‘Ready Player One’ to the screen,” Spielberg said. “They bring a blend of passion and professionalism to everything they do and have a tremendous history in this genre. I am excited to reunite with them on ‘Blackhawk.'”

“Blackhawk” will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures.

“Blackhawk” was first introduced in 1941 by Quality Comics before the property was acquired by DC Comics in 1957. In the comics, Blackhawk was the leader of the Blackhawk Squadron, an elite group of pilots that fought in World War II.

Spielberg is currently prepping the fifth Indiana Jones movie, which will be his next project. Production on “Blackhawk” would not only have to come after that, but also after “West Side Story,” the film that Spielberg has said he’ll direct following the Indiana Jones movie.

It’s currently unknown when exactly Spielberg will shoot “Blackhawk,” but the studio now has the time to fully develop the project before handing it over to Spielberg.

He is repped by CAA.