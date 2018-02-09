You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

District Attorney’s Office Reviewing Sex Abuse Case Against Steven Seagal

By
Gene Maddaus

Senior Media Writer

The L.A. County District Attorney’s office is reviewing a potential sex abuse case involving actor Steven Seagal, the office said on Friday.

The Beverly Hills Police Department presented the case to prosecutors on Jan. 31. No further information was immediately available. The Los Angeles Police Department has previously said that it is investigating Seagal for an alleged sexual assault that dates from 2005. Numerous women have accused Seagal of various forms of sexual misconduct, in some cases dating back more than 20 years.

The case comes as the D.A.’s Hollywood sex crimes task force begins to receive a number of new investigations from the two agencies.

On Tuesday, the LAPD presented a potential case against WME agent Adam Venit. Actor Terry Crews sued Venit in December, alleging that Venit groped his genitals at an industry event at Hutchinson’s Restaurant.

Prosecutors are also reviewing five cases each against Harvey Weinstein and director James Toback.

The task force, made up of veteran sex crimes prosecutors, could opt to file charges, decline to file, or refer cases to the city attorney’s office for possible misdemeanor prosecutions.

The D.A.’s office is also reviewing an earlier case against actor Danny Masterson. Four women have accused Masterson of raping them in the early 2000s, which Masterson has denied. Masterson’s character was written out of the Netflix series “The Ranch” amid renewed scrutiny of the allegations in December.

