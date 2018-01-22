Steven Soderbergh’s ‘Unsane,’ Four Other Films Added to Berlin Lineup

Steven Soderbergh’s upcoming thriller “Unsane,” starring Claire Foy and Joshua Leonard, is among five more films added Monday to the competition lineup at next month’s Berlin Film Festival.

“Unsane” joins “7 Days in Entebbe” and “Aga” as new additions that, though part of the competition slate, will not actually vie for the Golden and Silver Bears. All will have their world premieres at the Berlinale, as will the two titles added Monday that will compete for prizes: “Ang panahon ng halimaw” (“Season of the Devil”) from the Philippines and “Museo” (“Museum”) from Mexico, starring Gael Garcia Bernal.

All but one of the 24 competition films have now been selected. Nineteen of the 24 will vie for the Golden and Silver Bears.

“Unsane,” which is set for a March 23 release in the U.S. via Fingerprint Releasing and Bleecker Street, stars Foy as a woman who is sent to a mental institution though it is unclear whether her greatest fear is real or a delusion. Soderbergh directs; the script is by Jonathan Bernstein and James Greer. New Regency has distribution rights outside the U.S.

“Aga,” a Bulgaria-Germany-France co-production helmed by Milko Lazarov, centers on a young Inuit woman who returns to her home community to see her dying mother. “Museo,” from director Alonso Ruizpalacios, looks at the surprising real-life theft by suburban youths in Mexico of ancient artifacts.

Filipino director Lav Diaz’s four-hour feature “The Woman Who Left” won Venice’s Golden Lion in 2016. “Ang panahon ng halimaw” (“Season of the Devil”) has been described by producer Bianca Balbuena as “an anti-musical musical, a rock opera, whatever you want to call it.”

The Berlin Film Festival runs from Feb. 15 to 25. The opening film will be Wes Anderson’s animated feature “Isle of Dogs.”