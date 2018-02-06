Stephen Merchant, Synnøve Macody Lund Board ‘Dragon Tattoo’ Sequel (EXCLUSIVE)

Stephen Merchant and Synnøve Macody Lund have joined the cast of “The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo” sequel, “The Girl in the Spider’s Web.”

The thriller currently stars Claire Foy as Lisbeth Salander, “Blade Runner 2049’s” Sylvia Hoeks as Salander’s twin sister, and “The Square” star Claes Bang as the villain. Details behind Merchant and Lund’s characters are unknown at this time.

The Sony Pictures’ Millennium film is currently in production in Berlin and Stockholm. The movie will be directed by Fede Alvarez, who helmed 2016’s surprise hit “Don’t Breathe” for Sony.

Steven Knight wrote the screenplay with the team of Alvarez and Jay Basu, based on David Lagercrantz’s bestseller. Amy Pascal and Elizabeth Cantillon will join Scott Rudin and Yellow Bird in producing the film, while David Beaubaire is the exec on the project.

The film will be released on Nov. 9.

Merchant was most recently seen as Hugh Jackman’s sidekick in the X-Men spinoff “Logan” and just finished directing the dramedy “Fighting With My Family,” which he also wrote and stars in. He is repped by United Agents and WME.

Lund is a Norwegian actress best known for her work on European TV shows such as “Black Widows.” She is repped by The Artist Partnership.