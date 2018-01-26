Mike Flanagan to Direct ‘The Shining’ Sequel ‘Doctor Sleep’

Warner Bros. has launched development of Stephen King’s 2013 horror novel “Doctor Sleep,” a sequel to King’s iconic 1977 story “The Shining.”

The studio has hired “Oculus” director Mike Flanagan to helm and rewrite the script originally adapted by Akiva Goldsman. Flanagan’s producing partner Trevor Macy will produce, along with Vertigo Entertainment’s Jon Berg. Goldsman is an executive producer and Kevin McCormick is overseeing for the studio.

“Doctor Sleep” is centered on the Danny Torrance character from “The Shining,” carrying the trauma from the events at the Overlook Hotel into his adulthood. Warner Bros. released the movie “The Shining,” starring Jack Nicholson, Shelley Duvall, Danny Lloyd, and Scatman Crothers, in 1980s. Nicholson starred as Jack Torrance, a writer who agrees to become the caretaker of the Overlook Hotel in Colorado during its off season. Duvall played his wife Wendy and Lloyd played his son Danny.

Flanagan and Macy collaborated on the Netflix adaptation of the King novel “Gerald’s Game,” which stars Carla Gugino, and are in production on the series “The Haunting of Hill House,” also for Netflix.

Warner Bros. saw a surprisingly strong performance from its adaption of King’s “It,” with more than $700 million in worldwide box office on a $35 million budget. The studio has already set the sequel for release in September, 2019.

Flanagan is repped by WME, Novo, and Joel VanderKloot. Goldsman is repped by WME and Hansen Jacobson. The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.