Starline Boards Tom Collins’ Irish Feature ‘Penance’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Starline

Starline Entertainment will handle worldwide sales on “Penance,” the new movie from lauded Irish filmmaker Tom Collins.

“Penance” alternates between the 1916 Easter Rising and 1960’s Derry in the grip of what became grimly known as The Troubles. A Catholic priest is forced to confront his past as a firebrand preacher promoting violence against British rule in Ireland, when a former protege who fell under his influence reappears 50 years later as a hardened IRA gunman.

Shot in English and Gaelic, the film stars Peter Coonan (“Love/Hate”), Barry Barnes (“71”), and Gerard McSorley (“Omagh”).

“In these times of loudly debating nationalism, borders and Brexit, I hope this film, through the central character’s story, underlines that we are always a few heart beats away from violence and we can live to regret ill-judged rhetoric,” Collins said.

Collins is acknowledged as Ireland’s leading director of Irish-language content. His Derry-based De Facto Films produced “Penance” alongside Edwina Forkin’s Zanzibar Films. Broadcaster TG4, The Irish Film Board, Northern Ireland Screen, and the Irish Language Broadcast fund all supported the project.

The filmmaker’s 2007 Gaelic-language movie, “Kings,” was Ireland’s first foreign-language entry to the Oscars and garnered a record 14 Irish Film & Television Awards. His miniseries “The Gift” was also selected as the Irish foreign-language Oscar entry, in 2014.

“Indisputably one of the best directors working in Ireland today, Tom’s tremendous capacity for human insight has always been at the heart of his films, engaging audiences in the remarkable personal journeys of vividly realized characters,” said Starline cofounder Carey Fitzgerald, who worked with Collins on “Kings.”

She added: “’Penance’ more than demonstrates these unique gifts and we’re thrilled to be bringing it to a worldwide audience.”

Penance – trailer.mp4 from Starline Entertainment on Vimeo.

 

More Film

  • Starline Boards Tom Collins’ Irish Feature

    Starline Boards Tom Collins’ Irish Feature ‘Penance’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    Starline Entertainment will handle worldwide sales on “Penance,” the new movie from lauded Irish filmmaker Tom Collins. “Penance” alternates between the 1916 Easter Rising and 1960’s Derry in the grip of what became grimly known as The Troubles. A Catholic priest is forced to confront his past as a firebrand preacher promoting violence against British […]

  • Beetlejuice

    'Beetlejuice' Musical Sets Pre-Broadway Plan

    Starline Entertainment will handle worldwide sales on “Penance,” the new movie from lauded Irish filmmaker Tom Collins. “Penance” alternates between the 1916 Easter Rising and 1960’s Derry in the grip of what became grimly known as The Troubles. A Catholic priest is forced to confront his past as a firebrand preacher promoting violence against British […]

  • Corey Feldman

    Corey Feldman Stabbed, Police Investigating Incident

    Starline Entertainment will handle worldwide sales on “Penance,” the new movie from lauded Irish filmmaker Tom Collins. “Penance” alternates between the 1916 Easter Rising and 1960’s Derry in the grip of what became grimly known as The Troubles. A Catholic priest is forced to confront his past as a firebrand preacher promoting violence against British […]

  • Saudi women flash victory signs as

    Middle Eastern Exhibitor Cinemacity to Enter Saudi Arabia Theater-Building Derby (EXCLUSIVE)

    Starline Entertainment will handle worldwide sales on “Penance,” the new movie from lauded Irish filmmaker Tom Collins. “Penance” alternates between the 1916 Easter Rising and 1960’s Derry in the grip of what became grimly known as The Troubles. A Catholic priest is forced to confront his past as a firebrand preacher promoting violence against British […]

  • Pinewood Studios

    U.K. Industrial Strategy Calls for Increased Investment in Film and TV

    Starline Entertainment will handle worldwide sales on “Penance,” the new movie from lauded Irish filmmaker Tom Collins. “Penance” alternates between the 1916 Easter Rising and 1960’s Derry in the grip of what became grimly known as The Troubles. A Catholic priest is forced to confront his past as a firebrand preacher promoting violence against British […]

  • Louder Than Bombs

    Cannes: Joachim Trier to Preside Over Critics' Week Jury; Chloe Sevigny to Serve

    Starline Entertainment will handle worldwide sales on “Penance,” the new movie from lauded Irish filmmaker Tom Collins. “Penance” alternates between the 1916 Easter Rising and 1960’s Derry in the grip of what became grimly known as The Troubles. A Catholic priest is forced to confront his past as a firebrand preacher promoting violence against British […]

  • Harvey Weinstein

    Former Weinstein Aide Tells U.K. Lawmakers Her NDA Was 'Morally Lacking...on Every Level'

    Starline Entertainment will handle worldwide sales on “Penance,” the new movie from lauded Irish filmmaker Tom Collins. “Penance” alternates between the 1916 Easter Rising and 1960’s Derry in the grip of what became grimly known as The Troubles. A Catholic priest is forced to confront his past as a firebrand preacher promoting violence against British […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad