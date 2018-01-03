Box Office: ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Surpasses ‘Rogue One,’ ‘The Dark Knight’

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi” has surpassed 2008’s “The Dark Knight” and 2016’s “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” to become the sixth-highest domestic grosser of all time, with $539.4 million after 19 days.

“Star Wars: The Force Awakens” is the leader on the domestic chart with $936.6 million, followed by “Avatar” at $760 million, “Titanic” at $659 million, “Jurassic World” at $652 million, and “Marvel’s The Avengers” at $623 million. “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” took in $7.9 million on Tuesday and will be battling “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” for the top spot this weekend at the North American box office, with both projected to earn $28 million to $30 million each.

“The Last Jedi” has also become the 19th-largest global release of all time with $1.09 billion, passing “The Dark Knight Rises” and “Toy Story 3.” The Disney-Lucasfilm tentpole should surpass “Transformers: Age of Extinction” and “Skyfall” for the 17th spot on Wednesday.

International grosses for “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” have hit $551.4 million in three weeks. “The Last Jedi” will open Jan. 5 in China, its final market, with decent prospects.

“Star Wars: The Force Awakens” grossed $124 million in the Middle Kingdom, second only to the U.K. among foreign markets, with $163 million. “Rogue One” made $69 million in China, again second to the U.K. with $81 million.

The U.K. is currently the top market for “The Last Jedi” with $95.3 million, followed by Germany with $65.1 million, France with $51.2 million, and Japan with $44.9 million.