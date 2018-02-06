‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Wins Best Movie for Grownups Award

Disney-Lucasfilm’s “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” has won the best movie for grownups award, presented Monday night at AARP The Magazine’s 17th annual awards show at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel.

“The Last Jedi” topped “Get Out,” “Lady Bird,” “The Shape of Water” and “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” for the prize. Mark Hamill and Kelly Marie Tran presented the award to director Rian Johnson, who said that it was time to retire the dictum that one should not meet one’s heroes.

“You’re Luke Skywalker, man,” he told Hamill.

Tran noted the film was her first movie role and gave her the sense that anything is possible, given that she’s the daughter of Vietnamese immigrants.

Gray Oldman won the best actor award for his role as Winston Churchill in “Darkest Hour” and Annette Bening took the trophy for best actress for her portrayal of Gloria Grahame in “Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool.” Richard Jenkins was named best supporting actor for “The Shape of Water,” which also won best director for Guillermo del Toro.

Laurie Metcalf won the supporting actress award for “Lady Bird,” presented by co-star Saoirse Ronan and director Greta Gerwig.

97-Year-old Ken Sturdy, who participated in the Dunkirk rescue, accepted the award for best time capsule movie for “Dunkirk,” which portrayed the rescue of 340,000 Allied soldiers by a fleet of 800 small British boats. Sturdy said the movie brought back his memories of the event, adding, “How we saved so many of them is what the film is about.”

Molly Bloom presented the best screenplay award to Aaron Sorkin for “Molly’s Game,” based on Bloom’s book about running the biggest underground poker game in Los Angeles and New York. “I won’t be able to thank him in a thousand years but this is a good start,” she said. “Get Out” took the award for best ensemble. Cast member Marcus Henderson cracked up the room by asking, “Is this the AARP Awards or the audition for ‘Get Out 2′?” “The Florida Project” won the best intergenerational movie, and “I Am Not Your Negro” won the documentary trophy. “Highlighting racial injustice is a problem that still needs to be solved,” said presenter Shari Belafonte.

The winners were selected by editors of the AARP Magazine. The organization, long known as the American Association of Retired Persons, changed its name several years ago to the American Association of Real Possibilities.