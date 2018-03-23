‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’: Phil Lord and Chris Miller Reveal Their Credit

While speaking at the third annual GLAS Animation Festival Friday in Berkeley, Calif., Phil Lord and Chris Miller revealed the credit they elected to take on “Solo: A Star Wars Story” after their shocking mid-production exit as directors of the movie last year.

The directors, who also helmed “The Lego Movie” and “21 Jump Street,” said they’re taking an executive producer credit on the “Star Wars” spinoff.

“We were really proud of the many contributions we made to that film,” Miller told the audience. “In light of the creative differences, we elected to take an executive producer credit.”

Ron Howard took the helm of directing the film once Lord and Miller left the project. The duo added that it wished everyone working on the film the best.

“Solo,” which opens May 25, is a standalone film set before the events of the original 1977 “Star Wars” and stars Alden Ehrenreich, Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke, and Donald Glover.

Lord and Miller’s departure in the midst of production shocked Hollywood last summer. Their exit was announced after months of reported conflict between them and producer Kathleen Kennedy, others from her LucasFilm team, and co-writer and executive producer Lawrence Kasdan. The directors were originally hired to infuse the “Star Wars” franchise with their tongue-in-cheek humor.

Related Mark Hamill on His Trump Tweets and Who Could Play Young Luke Skywalker Composer John Powell to Receive Top Honor at ASCAP Screen Awards

“Unfortunately, our vision and process weren’t aligned with our partners on this project. We normally aren’t fans of the phrase ‘creative differences’ but for once this cliché is true. We are really proud of the amazing and world-class work of our cast and crew,” said Lord and Miller at the time.

Kennedy said in her statement: “Phil Lord and Christopher Miller are talented filmmakers who have assembled an incredible cast and crew, but it’s become clear that we had different creative visions on this film, and we’ve decided to part ways.”

As far as credits are concerned, the DGA’s basic agreement with production companies delineates that when there are multiple directors, the production company will determine who will be credited and then notify the directors. At that point, any of the notified directors can appeal to the DGA.

The provision also says that if the DGA fails to reach a decision, the employer shall make the determination and that decision will be final. The language does not specify when a production company needs to make its notification of the directors other than prior to the release of the film.