Poll: Which ‘Star Wars’ Character Should Get a Standalone Movie?

When “Solo: A Star Wars Story” hits theaters next week, we’ll get to see a young Han Solo in action.

And Disney/Lucasfilm are already mining their vault for more potential blockbusters. Variety confirmed last year that an Obi-Wan Kenobi movie was in early development, and rumors have swirled of a Boba Fett standalone film as well.

There are plenty of characters from the first two trilogies (not even including the shows and new series) that could see their own series on the big screen. What about Darth Maul, the Dathomirian Zabrak Sith who served as the main antagonist of “Star Wars: The Phantom Menace”? Or Qui-Gon Jinn, portrayed by Liam Neeson, who died too soon in that same movie?

Another prequel character rife with material: Mace Windu, Samuel L. Jackson’s Jedi master. Seeing his rise to the High Jedi Council would no doubt be fascinating.

Donald Glover’s portrayal of Lando Calrissian could also parlay into a standalone movie for the smooth schemer. And of course, there’s also one of the most famous characters from the original trilogy: Yoda. Having died at the age of 900, the Jedi Master has lived enough life for an entire trilogy of his own.

Which of these characters who you like to see get their own spinoff? Weigh in below!