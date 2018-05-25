‘Star Wars:’ A Boba Fett Movie Is in the Works

Boba Fett is getting his own spinoff.

Disney is developing a “Star Wars” standalone movie centered on the bounty hunter Boba Fett from “Logan” director James Mangold, Variety has learned from several sources.

Simon Kinberg, best known as a writer-producer on the “X-Men” movies, will collaborate with Mangold on the Bobba Fett movie, although it’s unclear what his role will be.

The untitled movie would be a part the studio’s Star Wars Anthology films, which are being spun off as origin stories. The first anthology film was 2016’s “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” followed by “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” starring Alden Ehrenreich as a young Han Solo. “Solo” began opening in previews Thursday night in North America with forecasts of an opening weekend of $130 million to $150 million.

Variety first reported in August that Disney and Lucasfilm were in development on a spinoff movie centering on Obi-Wan Kenobi, with Stephen Daldry in negotiations to direct.

Boba Fett debuted in 1980’s “Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back” and re-appeared in 1983’s “Star Wars: Return of the Jedi” as a mercenary for the Galactic Empire. Jeremy Bulloch played the character in the two movies and Jason Wingreen provided Fett’s voice.

Mangold directed an co-wrote “Logan,” which Kinberg produced, last year. The “X-Men” standalone movie received an Oscar nomination for best adapted screenplay.

Mangold’s other directing credits include “Walk the Line,” “Knight and Day,” and the Western “3:10 to Yuma.” He is in pre-production on an untitled Ford vs Ferrari drama for Fox starring Matt Damon and Christian Bale.

Mangold is repped by WME, Management 360, and Sloane Offer. Kinberg is repped by CAA.

Reps for Disney and Lucasfilm had no comment.

Hollywood Reporter first broke the news.