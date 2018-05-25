‘Star Wars:’ A Boba Fett Movie Is in the Works

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Boba Fett movie
CREDIT: Lucasfilm/Fox/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

Boba Fett is getting his own spinoff.

Disney is developing a “Star Wars” standalone movie centered on the bounty hunter Boba Fett from “Logan” director James Mangold, Variety has learned from several sources.

Simon Kinberg, best known as a writer-producer on the “X-Men” movies, will collaborate with Mangold on the Bobba Fett movie, although it’s unclear what his role will be.

The untitled movie would be a part the studio’s Star Wars Anthology films, which are being spun off as origin stories. The first anthology film was 2016’s “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” followed by “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” starring Alden Ehrenreich as a young Han Solo. “Solo” began opening in previews Thursday night in North America with forecasts of an opening weekend of $130 million to $150 million.

Variety first reported in August that Disney and Lucasfilm were in development on a spinoff movie centering on Obi-Wan Kenobi, with Stephen Daldry in negotiations to direct.

Boba Fett debuted in 1980’s “Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back” and re-appeared in 1983’s “Star Wars: Return of the Jedi” as a mercenary for the Galactic Empire. Jeremy Bulloch played the character in the two movies and Jason Wingreen provided Fett’s voice.

Mangold directed an co-wrote “Logan,” which Kinberg produced, last year. The “X-Men” standalone movie received an Oscar nomination for best adapted screenplay.

Mangold’s other directing credits include “Walk the Line,” “Knight and Day,” and the Western “3:10 to Yuma.” He is in pre-production on an untitled Ford vs Ferrari drama for Fox starring Matt Damon and Christian Bale.

Mangold is repped by WME, Management 360, and Sloane Offer. Kinberg is repped by CAA.

Reps for Disney and Lucasfilm had no comment.

Hollywood Reporter first broke the news.

Popular on Variety

  • The Chew Canceled

    'The Chew' Canceled on ABC

  • “Game of Thrones” creators David Benioff
     

    Emilia Clarke Thinks 'Game of Thrones' Creators Will Make 'Star Wars' on Acid

  • Lupita Nyong'o Cannes 2018

    The Best Fashion at Cannes 2018

  • Ron Howard Emilia Clarke Alden alden

    'Solo' Cast on Getting Harrison Ford's Blessing and Expanding the 'Star Wars' Universe

  • Royal Wedding By the Numbers

    Royal Wedding by the Numbers

  • Patty JenkinsKering Women in Motion Awards

    Patty Jenkins Honored With Women in Motion Award at Cannes

  • Emilia Clarke Kering

    Emilia Clarke on the 'Series of Little Moments' That Made Her Recognize Everyday Sexism

  • Salma Hayek Kering

    Salma Hayek on How Parkland Students' Activism Connects to #MeToo Movement

  • Gaspar Noe

    Gaspar Noe Walked Out of 'Black Panther'

  • Cate Blanchett Talks Gender Equity in

    Cate Blanchett Talks Gender Equity in the Industry: 'Change Is Not Really Polite'

More Film

  • Harvey Weinstein

    Hollywood Reacts to Impending Harvey Weinstein Arrest: 'It's Been a Long Time Coming'

    Boba Fett is getting his own spinoff. Disney is developing a “Star Wars” standalone movie centered on the bounty hunter Boba Fett from “Logan” director James Mangold, Variety has learned from several sources. Simon Kinberg, best known as a writer-producer on the “X-Men” movies, will collaborate with Mangold on the Bobba Fett movie, although it’s […]

  • 'Sofia' Review

    Cannes Film Review: 'Sofia'

    Boba Fett is getting his own spinoff. Disney is developing a “Star Wars” standalone movie centered on the bounty hunter Boba Fett from “Logan” director James Mangold, Variety has learned from several sources. Simon Kinberg, best known as a writer-producer on the “X-Men” movies, will collaborate with Mangold on the Bobba Fett movie, although it’s […]

  • Maika Monroe Honey Boy

    Maika Monroe Joins Shia LaBeouf's Drama 'Honey Boy'

    Boba Fett is getting his own spinoff. Disney is developing a “Star Wars” standalone movie centered on the bounty hunter Boba Fett from “Logan” director James Mangold, Variety has learned from several sources. Simon Kinberg, best known as a writer-producer on the “X-Men” movies, will collaborate with Mangold on the Bobba Fett movie, although it’s […]

  • Rose McGowan

    Rose McGowan on Harvey Weinstein's Impending Arrest: 'We Are Closer to Justice'

    Boba Fett is getting his own spinoff. Disney is developing a “Star Wars” standalone movie centered on the bounty hunter Boba Fett from “Logan” director James Mangold, Variety has learned from several sources. Simon Kinberg, best known as a writer-producer on the “X-Men” movies, will collaborate with Mangold on the Bobba Fett movie, although it’s […]

  • Tarana Burke Power of Women Speech

    Me Too Founder Says Looming Weinstein Arrest Is 'Cathartic' for Survivors of Sexual Assault

    Boba Fett is getting his own spinoff. Disney is developing a “Star Wars” standalone movie centered on the bounty hunter Boba Fett from “Logan” director James Mangold, Variety has learned from several sources. Simon Kinberg, best known as a writer-producer on the “X-Men” movies, will collaborate with Mangold on the Bobba Fett movie, although it’s […]

  • Playback Podcast: Woody Harrelson on 'Solo:

    Playback: Woody Harrelson on 'Solo' and Having the Skills to Land 'White Men Can't Jump'

    Boba Fett is getting his own spinoff. Disney is developing a “Star Wars” standalone movie centered on the bounty hunter Boba Fett from “Logan” director James Mangold, Variety has learned from several sources. Simon Kinberg, best known as a writer-producer on the “X-Men” movies, will collaborate with Mangold on the Bobba Fett movie, although it’s […]

  • Valerian and the City of a

    'Valerian' Boosted EuropaCorp's Annual Revenue During Last Fiscal Year

    Boba Fett is getting his own spinoff. Disney is developing a “Star Wars” standalone movie centered on the bounty hunter Boba Fett from “Logan” director James Mangold, Variety has learned from several sources. Simon Kinberg, best known as a writer-producer on the “X-Men” movies, will collaborate with Mangold on the Bobba Fett movie, although it’s […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad