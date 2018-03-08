‘Star Wars’ Fans Divided After Jon Favreau Hired for Live-Action Series

Fans are divided about Disney’s pick of Jon Favreau as writer and executive producer of the upcoming live-action “Star Wars” series.

Variety reported in February, after news broke that “Game of Thrones” showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss are writing and producing a new “Star Wars” film series, that 96% of the key creators in the franchise are white men — highlighting a lack of diversity in the franchise. Following news of Favreau’s involvement, some pointed out the continuation of the trend, while others defended the choice, given Favreau’s previous success as writer and producer of “The Jungle Book” and “Iron Man.”

In response to a tweet from the official “Star Wars” account confirming that Favreau had signed on to the project, one Twitter user wrote, “Maybe hire some people who aren’t straight white guys? Maybe just once?”

Maybe Hire some People who aren’t straight white guys ? Maybe Just Once ? — Tom™ // Comissions are Open (@TH0R0DINS0NS) March 8, 2018

Others mentioned the poor timing of the announcement on International Women’s Day — only one woman has a screenplay credit on a “Star Wars” film. “Ah yes, the best way to celebrate #WomensDay is announcing yet another white guy to head a Star Wars story,” one response said. Another person commented, “It’s amazing that there just aren’t any qualified women or poc directors or writers out there.”

Ah yes, the best way to celebrate #WomensDay is announcing yet another white guy to head a Star Wars story. We're bored guys. We're bored. — Ash (@ashcraiig) March 8, 2018

it's amazing that there just aren't any qualified women or poc directors or writers out there — rey. yeah, rey. 🇵🇷 (@xusriia) March 8, 2018

lucasfilm hire someone that isn't a white male challenge — gillian (@ahsokareys) March 8, 2018

Were there no women available? — Christopher Mackay (@tantramar) March 8, 2018

Still, some approved of adding Favreau to the universe. Fans said Favreau was selected because he’s fit for the job, and his race and gender should not have played a role in the selection process. “Equality involves everyone being equal, choosing people based on their ability not because of their sex or colour,” one user chimed in. He continued, “Jon Favreau is the best choice for #StarWars, he was chosen due to this not because he is a white male.”

Related Mark Hamill Joins Galaxy of Stars on Hollywood Walk of Fame 'Star Wars' Live-Action Series Sets Jon Favreau as Writer, Executive Producer

Equality involves everyone being equal, choosing people based on their ability not because of their sex or colour. Jon Favreau is the best choice for #StarWars , he was chosen due to this not because he is a white male. Stop moaning people and accept this — Simon Bell (@sb007ck) March 8, 2018

Jon Favreau coming to Star Wars was inevitable, excited!! — Luke Davis (@ThatLukeDavis) March 8, 2018

In the middle were fans who supported the choice, but also understood why it’s problematic. One tweet said, “I’m excited by this news, but Lucasfilm really needs to announce someone working on their shows at this level that isn’t a white dude fast.”

I'm excited by this news, but Lucasfilm really needs to announce someone working on their shows at this level that isn't a white dude fast. https://t.co/rCHkXQX9mK — Bryan Young (@swankmotron) March 8, 2018

I like Jon Favreau a lot but at this point Lucasfilm either needs to start hiring women/people of color or stop claiming they’re for diversity and inclusion. So far they just look like giant hypocrites. #StarWars — Austin (@AustinLatest) March 8, 2018

Quick note on Jon Favreau's star wars series. Am I excited? Yes. Do I trust him with making good Star Wars stories? Yes. With all that said, would I still prefer the series be run by somebody who isn't a straight white man? Absolutely. — spence (@spence709) March 8, 2018

hmmMmM i’m torn because i adore jon favreau with all my heart BUT it’s time for a women or poc https://t.co/xwRp0uwEeK — eve🏳️‍🌈 (@sunsetncamden) March 8, 2018

The untitled “Star Wars” series will be released on the Disney streaming service, which is expected to be available by the end of 2019. Disney first revealed it was working on the series in November.