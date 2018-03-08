You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Star Wars’ Fans Divided After Jon Favreau Hired for Live-Action Series

By

Ariana's Most Recent Stories

View All
Jon Favreau
CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Fans are divided about Disney’s pick of Jon Favreau as writer and executive producer of the upcoming live-action “Star Wars” series.

Variety reported in February, after news broke that “Game of Thrones” showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss are writing and producing a new “Star Wars” film seriesthat 96% of the key creators in the franchise are white men — highlighting a lack of diversity in the franchise. Following news of Favreau’s involvement, some pointed out the continuation of the trend, while others defended the choice, given Favreau’s previous success as writer and producer of “The Jungle Book” and “Iron Man.”

In response to a tweet from the official “Star Wars” account confirming that Favreau had signed on to the project, one Twitter user wrote, “Maybe hire some people who aren’t straight white guys? Maybe just once?”

Others mentioned the poor timing of the announcement on International Women’s Day — only one woman has a screenplay credit on a “Star Wars” film. “Ah yes, the best way to celebrate #WomensDay is announcing yet another white guy to head a Star Wars story,” one response said. Another person commented, “It’s amazing that there just aren’t any qualified women or poc directors or writers out there.”

Still, some approved of adding Favreau to the universe. Fans said Favreau was selected because he’s fit for the job, and his race and gender should not have played a role in the selection process. “Equality involves everyone being equal, choosing people based on their ability not because of their sex or colour,” one user chimed in. He continued, “Jon Favreau is the best choice for #StarWars, he was chosen due to this not because he is a white male.”

Related

In the middle were fans who supported the choice, but also understood why it’s problematic. One tweet said, “I’m excited by this news, but Lucasfilm really needs to announce someone working on their shows at this level that isn’t a white dude fast.”

The untitled “Star Wars” series will be released on the Disney streaming service, which is expected to be available by the end of 2019. Disney first revealed it was working on the series in November.

More Film

  • Jon Favreau

    'Star Wars' Fans Divided After Jon Favreau Hired for Live-Action Series

    Fans are divided about Disney’s pick of Jon Favreau as writer and executive producer of the upcoming live-action “Star Wars” series. Variety reported in February, after news broke that “Game of Thrones” showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss are writing and producing a new “Star Wars” film series, that 96% of the key creators in the franchise are white men […]

  • Playback Podcast: Ava DuVernay on 'A

    Playback: Ava DuVernay on 'A Wrinkle in Time' and the Feminization of Fantasy

    Fans are divided about Disney’s pick of Jon Favreau as writer and executive producer of the upcoming live-action “Star Wars” series. Variety reported in February, after news broke that “Game of Thrones” showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss are writing and producing a new “Star Wars” film series, that 96% of the key creators in the franchise are white men […]

  • The Game Changers

    Film Review: 'The Game Changers'

    Fans are divided about Disney’s pick of Jon Favreau as writer and executive producer of the upcoming live-action “Star Wars” series. Variety reported in February, after news broke that “Game of Thrones” showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss are writing and producing a new “Star Wars” film series, that 96% of the key creators in the franchise are white men […]

  • The Outsider Review Netflix

    Film Review: 'The Outsider'

    Fans are divided about Disney’s pick of Jon Favreau as writer and executive producer of the upcoming live-action “Star Wars” series. Variety reported in February, after news broke that “Game of Thrones” showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss are writing and producing a new “Star Wars” film series, that 96% of the key creators in the franchise are white men […]

  • Mark Hamill - credit: Gavin Bond/AUGUST

    Mark Hamill Joins Galaxy of Stars on Hollywood Walk of Fame

    Fans are divided about Disney’s pick of Jon Favreau as writer and executive producer of the upcoming live-action “Star Wars” series. Variety reported in February, after news broke that “Game of Thrones” showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss are writing and producing a new “Star Wars” film series, that 96% of the key creators in the franchise are white men […]

  • Mark Hamill Filmography

    'The Simpsons,' 'Sushi Girl' and Mark Hamill's Greatest Roles In This Galaxy

    Fans are divided about Disney’s pick of Jon Favreau as writer and executive producer of the upcoming live-action “Star Wars” series. Variety reported in February, after news broke that “Game of Thrones” showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss are writing and producing a new “Star Wars” film series, that 96% of the key creators in the franchise are white men […]

  • Elisabeth Moss'The Handmaid's Tale' TV show

    'Handmaid's Tale' Team Set as Speakers for Produced By Conference

    Fans are divided about Disney’s pick of Jon Favreau as writer and executive producer of the upcoming live-action “Star Wars” series. Variety reported in February, after news broke that “Game of Thrones” showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss are writing and producing a new “Star Wars” film series, that 96% of the key creators in the franchise are white men […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad