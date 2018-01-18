Stanley Tucci Joins Rosamund Pike, Jamie Dornan in ‘A Private War’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Stanley Tucci has enlisted in “A Private War,” the upcoming movie about famed war correspondent Marie Colvin, Variety has learned. He joins Rosamund Pike (“Gone Girl”), Jamie Dornan (“Fifty Shades of Grey”), and Tom Hollander (“The Night Manager”) in the picture. Pike plays Colvin, and Dornan photographer Paul Conroy.

Based on a Vanity Fair article, the film follows the exploits of American-born Brit Colvin, who was tragically killed in Homs, Syria, in 2011. It takes in her fearless work in war-torn locales including Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya, and Syria, which are juxtaposed with her home life back in London.

“A Private War” is BAFTA- and Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Matthew Heineman’s first narrative project after helming feature documentaries including “Cartel Land” and “City of Ghosts.” Arash Amel (“Grace of Monaco”) penned the script.

Little is yet known about Tucci’s character in the film, but he will figure in the London part of the project. Shooting on the movie has just moved to the British capital from Jordan.

The actor comes off a 2017 in which he appeared in “Beauty and the Beast” and “Transformers: The Last Knight,” as well as Jack Warner in FX series “Feud.” He also directed “Final Portrait,” about Swiss sculptor and painter Alberto Giacometti.

Taron Egerton, star of the “Kingsman” movies had been tipped to star, but will not, producers say, appear in the movie.

“A Private War” is produced by Thunder Road Pictures’ Basil and Kamala Films’ Marissa McMahon. Savvy Media Holdings’ Matthew George and Denver & Delilah Films are also producers. Erica Lee, Jonathan Fuhrman and Ashley Schlaifer are executive producers.

CAA is handling U.S. rights, and BLOOM international sales.