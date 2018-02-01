‘All the Money in the World’s’ Stacy Martin Joins Natalie Portman in ‘Vox Lux’

Stacy Martin, who recently appeared as J. Paul Getty’s assistant in Sony’s “All the Money in the World,” has joined Natalie Portman and Jude Law in Bold Films’ “Vox Lux.”

“Vox Lux” follows Celeste, as she rises from the ashes of a major national tragedy to pop superstardom. The film spans 15 years and traces important cultural moments through the singer’s eye, starting in 1999 and ending in the present day. Principal photography will begin on Feb. 1 in New York City.

“Vox Lux,” written and directed by Brady Corbet, marks the follow-up to Corbet’s directorial debut, “The Childhood of a Leader,” which won two awards at the 2015 Venice Film Festival.

The soundtrack will feature all original songs written by Grammy-nominated artist Sia.

The film will be shot on 65mm large-format film and exhibit on 70mm large-format film. Kodak is helping back the movie from an equity and marketing perspective.

Christine Vachon and David Hinojosa of Killer Films will produce along with Brian Young of Three Six Zero Entertainment.

Best known for her breakout role in “Nymphomaniac,” Martin then worked with Ben Wheatley in his thriller “High Rise” opposite Tom Hiddleston. She followed that up with in “The Tale of Tales” opposite Salma Hayek and John C. Reilly, which also premiered in Cannes.

Martin can be seen next in “Halo of Stars.” She is repped by WME, 42, and Bloom Hergott.