2018 Independent Spirit Awards: Winners List (Updating Live)

The 33rd Independent Spirit Awards are being handed out Saturday afternoon from a beach in Santa Monica ahead of Sunday’s Academy Awards, with “Call Me by Your Name” up for the most trophies.

The romance film nabbed six nominations, including best feature, with Robert Pattinson-starrer “Good Time” and Jordan Peele’s “Get Out” up for five awards each as well.

The show is airing live on IFC, and will also stream on Facebook Watch.

Keep checking back as the winners are updated live.

BEST FEATURE

“Call Me by Your Name”

“The Florida Project”

“Get Out”

“Lady Bird”

“The Rider”

BEST FIRST FEATURE

(Award given to the director and producer)

“Columbus”

“Ingrid Goes West” (WINNER)

“Menashe”

“Oh Lucy!”

“Patti Cake$”

JOHN CASSAVETES AWARD – Given to the best feature made for under $500,000. (Award given to the writer, director and producer. Executive Producers are not awarded.)

“Dayveon”

“A Ghost Story”

“Life and Nothing More” (WINNER)

“Most Beautiful Island”

“The Transfiguration”

BEST DIRECTOR

Sean Baker, “The Florida Project”

Jonas Carpignano, “A Ciambra”

Luca Guadagnino, “Call Me by Your Name”

Jordan Peele, “Get Out”

Benny Safdie, Josh Safdie, “Good Time”

Chloé Zhao, “The Rider”

BEST SCREENPLAY

Greta Gerwig, “Lady Bird” (WINNER)

Azazel Jacobs, “The Lovers”

Martin McDonagh, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Jordan Peele, “Get Out”

Mike White, “Beatriz at Dinner”

BEST FIRST SCREENPLAY

Kris Avedisian, Story By: Kyle Espeleta, Jesse Wakeman, “Donald Cried”

Emily V. Gordon, Kumail Nanjiani, “The Big Sick” (WINNER)

Ingrid Jungermann, “Women Who Kill”

Kogonada, “Columbus”

David Branson Smith, Matt Spicer, “Ingrid Goes West”

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Thimios Bakatakis, “The Killing of a Sacred Deer”

Elisha Christian, “Columbus”

Hélène Louvart, “Beach Rats”

Sayombhu Mukdeeprom, “Call Me by Your Name” (WINNER)

Joshua James Richards, “The Rider”

BEST EDITING

Ronald Bronstein, Benny Safdie, “Good Time”

Walter Fasano, “Call Me by Your Name”

Alex O’Flinn, “The Rider”

Gregory Plotkin, “Get Out”

Tatiana S. Riegel, “I, Tonya” (WINNER)

BEST FEMALE LEAD

Salma Hayek, “Beatriz at Dinner”

Frances McDormand, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Margot Robbie, “I, Tonya”

Saoirse Ronan, “Lady Bird”

Shinobu Terajima, “Oh Lucy!”

Regina Williams, “Life and Nothing More”

BEST MALE LEAD

Timothée Chalamet, “Call Me by Your Name”

Harris Dickinson, “Beach Rats”

James Franco, “The Disaster Artist”

Daniel Kaluuya, “Get Out”

Robert Pattinson, “Good Time”

BEST SUPPORTING FEMALE

Holly Hunter, “The Big Sick”

Allison Janney, “I, Tonya” (WINNER)

Laurie Metcalf, “Lady Bird”

Lois Smith, “Marjorie Prime”

Taliah Lennice Webster, “Good Time”

BEST SUPPORTING MALE

Nnamdi Asomugha, “Crown Heights”

Armie Hammer ,”Call Me by Your Name”

Barry Keoghan, “The Killing of a Sacred Deer”

Sam Rockwell, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Benny Safdie, “Good Time”

ROBERT ALTMAN AWARD – Given to one film’s director, casting director and ensemble cast

“Mudbound”

Director: Dee Rees

Casting Directors: Billy Hopkins, Ashley Ingram

Ensemble Cast: Jonathan Banks, Mary J. Blige, Jason Clarke, Garrett Hedlund, Jason Mitchell, Rob Morgan, Carey Mulligan

BEST DOCUMENTARY (Award given to the director and producer)

‘The Departure,” Lana Wilson

“Faces Places,” directed by Agnés Varda, JR, produced by Rosalie Varda

“Last Men in Aleppo,” directed by Feras Fayyad, produced by Kareem Abeed, Søeren Steen Jespersen, Stefan Kloos

“Motherland,” directed by Ramona S. Diaz, produced by Rey Cuerdo

“Quest,” directed by Jonathan Olshefski, produced by Sabrina Schmidt Gordon

BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM (Award given to the director)

“BPM (Beats Per Minute),” Robin Campillo, France

“A Fantastic Woman,” Sebastián Lelio, Chile (WINNER)

“I Am Not a Witch,” Rungano Nyoni, Zambia

“Lady Macbeth,” William Oldroyd, U.K.

“Loveless,” Andrey Zvyagintsev, Russia

BONNIE AWARD – The inaugural Bonnie Award will recognize a mid-career female director with a $50,000 unrestricted grant, sponsored by American Airlines.

So Yong Kim

Lynn Shelton

Chloé Zhao (WINNER)

JEEP TRUER THAN FICTION AWARD – The 23rd annual Truer Than Fiction Award, funded by the Jeep brand, is presented to an emerging director of non-fiction features who has not yet received significant recognition.

Shevaun Mizrahi, Director of “Distant Constellation”

Jonathan Olshefski, Director of “Quest”

Jeff Unay, Director of “The Cage Fighter”

KIEHL’S SOMEONE TO WATCH AWARD – The 24th annual Someone to Watch Award, funded by Kiehl’s Since 1851, recognizes a talented filmmaker of singular vision who has not yet received appropriate recognition.

Amman Abbasi, Director of “Dayveon”

Justin Chon, Director of “Gook”

Kevin Phillips, Director of “Super Dark Times”

PIAGET PRODUCERS AWARD – The 21st annual Producers Award, funded by Piaget, honors emerging producers who, despite highly limited resources, demonstrate the creativity, tenacity and vision required to produce quality, independent films.

Giulia Caruso & Ki Jin Kim

Ben LeClair

Summer Shelton