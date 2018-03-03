Spirit Awards: Greta Gerwig Wins Screenplay Award for ‘Lady Bird’

Greta Gerwig has won the Best Screenplay Award at the Spirit Awards for her Oscar-nominated coming-of-age comedy-drama “Lady Bird.” Emily V. Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani have won the Spirit Award for Best First Screenplay for their Oscar-nominated “The Big Sick.” The script, which is based on the story of the real-life couple’s decade-old courtship, won over the scripts for “Donald Cried,” “Women Who Kill,” “Columbus” and “Ingrid Goes West.” In the first major acting award, Allison Janney won the Best Supporting Actress Spirit Award for portraying a demented mother in “I, Tonya.”

Janney, who’s favored to win the category at Sunday’s Academy Awards, topped Holly Hunter for “The Big Sick,” Laurie Metcalf for “Lady Bird,” Lois Smith for “Marjorie Prime,” and Taliah Lennice Webster for “Good Time.”

Sayombhu Mukdeeprom won the cinematography award for “Call Me by Your Name” in the first trophy handed out Saturday. “Ingrid Goes West” won best first feature for Matt Spicer.

“Life and nothing more” won the Spirit’s John Cassavetes Award for writer-director: Antonio Méndez Esparza. The International Award went to the Chilean drama “A Fantastic Woman” and director Sebastián Lelio. It’s favored to win the Best Foreign Language Film at the Oscars.

Chloe Zhao, director of “The Rider,” won the first Bonnie Award to honor a mid-career female fiommaker.

The 33rd Independent Spirit Awards took place in Santa Monica in its traditional beach-set marquee, with “Call Me by Your Name” up for the most nominations, with six.

This year’s iteration of the awards show kept its original independent streak, nominating films outside the Academy Awards stratosphere like the Safdie brothers’ “Good Time,” starring Robert Pattinson, as well as Chloe Zhao’s still commercially unreleased “The Rider” and Kogonada’s debut “Columbus.”

John Mulaney and Nick Kroll hosted for the second year in a row. “The Independent Spirit Awards, where the dress code is get dressed,” said Mulaney in his intro.

Mulaney also blistered disgraced mogul Harvey Weinstein, who had told him his tombstone would read “Project Runway.” Mulaney said, “It’s going to say ‘Double XL unmarked grave.”

Kroll got big laughs for slamming others accused of abuse, saying of Kevin Spacey “Can we still watch ‘K-Pax’?” As for Woody Allen, he asked “What about his last 20 not-watchable movies?”

“Mudbound” won the previously announced Robert Altman award to honor ensemble cast, which left it ineligible for the acting awards.

The Spirit Awards are voted on by members of Film Independent and require that films be produced in the U.S. for less than $20 million. In the last four years, “Moonlight,” “Spotlight,” “Birdman” and “12 Years a Slave “have won both the Spirit Award and Oscar best picture trophy.