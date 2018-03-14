Spike Lee Eyes ‘Nightwatch’ Superhero Movie at Sony

Spike Lee may direct a movie for Sony Pictures based on the Marvel character Nightwatch.

A source told Variety that Lee’s involvement is in the early stages, but he could potentially helm a film from a script by “Luke Cage” showrunner Cheo Hodari Coker. The studio and Lee’s rep declined to comment. The site That Hashtag Show first reported the news.

Nightwatch was first introduced in 1993 as the alter ego of African-American scientist Dr. Kevin Trench, who witnessed a costumed man die battling terrorists while armed with invisibility-generating cloaking devices. Trench then learned that the corpse was an older version of himself. He went on to steal the futuristic suit of armor to discover the origins of his alternate self. The superhero teamed up with Spider-Man, Captain America, and Deathlok, among other heroes, in the comic books.

Sony executive vice president Palak Patel is supervising the development of “Nightwatch,” which would be a part of its “Spider-Man” universe. Patel is also overseeing Tom Hardy’s “Venom,” due out on Oct. 5; “Silver & Black,” set for Feb. 8, 2019; and “Spider-Man: Homecoming 2,” slated for July 5, 2019.

Lee is the executive producer of the Netflix series “She’s Gotta Have It.” He is currently in post-production on “Black Klansman,” based on the true story of an African-American detective who infiltrated the KKK in 1978 in Colorado. The film stars John David Washington, Adam Driver, Laura Harrier, Topher Grace, and Corey Hawkins.

Lee is represented by ICM. Coker is repped by CAA.