You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Spielberg’s ‘Ready Player One’ Premiere Hit with Technical Difficulties

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Jaap Buitendijk

After being announced as the secret screening at this year’s SXSW Film Festival, Steven Spielberg’s “Ready Player One” was hit with technical difficulties during its world premiere on Sunday night. About 100 minutes into the film, the sound went out, drawing boos and jeers from the Paramount Theater in Austin.

The projectionist restarted the movie, which had been paused during a climatic scene, but the sound system failed again. After a third, successful attempt, the sold-out crowd burst into applause.

Spielberg, who received a standing ovation at the film’s conclusion, asked the audience not to reveal any spoilers beforehand.

“This is not a film we made,” he said. “This is a movie.”

Also in attendance were cast members Tye Sheridan, Lena Waithe, Olivia Cooke and Ben Mendelsohn.

Afterward, Spielberg joked, “This is perhaps the greatest anxiety attack I’ve ever had.”

Based on Ernest Cline’s 2011 novel, “Ready Player One” opens nationwide March 29.

More Film

  • Oscars: 'Shape of Water' Win Marks

    Oscars: 'Shape of Water' Win Marks Awards Season Capstone for Venice Film Festival

    After being announced as the secret screening at this year’s SXSW Film Festival, Steven Spielberg’s “Ready Player One” was hit with technical difficulties during its world premiere on Sunday night. About 100 minutes into the film, the sound went out, drawing boos and jeers from the Paramount Theater in Austin. The projectionist restarted the movie, […]

  • Spielberg's 'Ready Player One' Premiere Hit

    Spielberg's 'Ready Player One' Premiere Hit with Technical Difficulties

    After being announced as the secret screening at this year’s SXSW Film Festival, Steven Spielberg’s “Ready Player One” was hit with technical difficulties during its world premiere on Sunday night. About 100 minutes into the film, the sound went out, drawing boos and jeers from the Paramount Theater in Austin. The projectionist restarted the movie, […]

  • Rampage trailer

    Dwayne Johnson's 'Rampage' Sets China Theatrical Release

    After being announced as the secret screening at this year’s SXSW Film Festival, Steven Spielberg’s “Ready Player One” was hit with technical difficulties during its world premiere on Sunday night. About 100 minutes into the film, the sound went out, drawing boos and jeers from the Paramount Theater in Austin. The projectionist restarted the movie, […]

  • Black Panther

    China Box Office: ‘Black Panther’ Wins Weekend

    After being announced as the secret screening at this year’s SXSW Film Festival, Steven Spielberg’s “Ready Player One” was hit with technical difficulties during its world premiere on Sunday night. About 100 minutes into the film, the sound went out, drawing boos and jeers from the Paramount Theater in Austin. The projectionist restarted the movie, […]

  • SXSW Film Review: 'Unfriended: Dark Web'

    SXSW Film Review: 'Unfriended: Dark Web'

    After being announced as the secret screening at this year’s SXSW Film Festival, Steven Spielberg’s “Ready Player One” was hit with technical difficulties during its world premiere on Sunday night. About 100 minutes into the film, the sound went out, drawing boos and jeers from the Paramount Theater in Austin. The projectionist restarted the movie, […]

  • (L to R) JOHN CENA, LESLIE

    How 'Blockers' Brings a Feminist Twist to the Prom Sex Comedy

    After being announced as the secret screening at this year’s SXSW Film Festival, Steven Spielberg’s “Ready Player One” was hit with technical difficulties during its world premiere on Sunday night. About 100 minutes into the film, the sound went out, drawing boos and jeers from the Paramount Theater in Austin. The projectionist restarted the movie, […]

  • No Merchandising. Editorial Use Only. No

    Michael Caine: I Won't Work With Woody Allen Again

    After being announced as the secret screening at this year’s SXSW Film Festival, Steven Spielberg’s “Ready Player One” was hit with technical difficulties during its world premiere on Sunday night. About 100 minutes into the film, the sound went out, drawing boos and jeers from the Paramount Theater in Austin. The projectionist restarted the movie, […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad