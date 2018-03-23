The Spice Girls’ Next Project: An Animated Superhero Movie (EXCLUSIVE)

Spice Girl power… activate! Variety has learned that an animated film project starring the Spice Girls is being shopped to potential production partners. According to a source, all five members of the group have signed off on their likenesses being used for a superhero-themed movie working off of the “girl power” message. Each character will be voiced by a Spice Girl — the group’s members include Victoria Beckham (“Posh Spice”), Melanie Brown (“Scary Spice”), Emma Bunton (“Baby Spice”), Melanie Chisholm (“Sporty Spice”) and Geri Halliwell (“Ginger Spice”) — and feature a “girl power” unique to that group member that reflects each girl’s personality.

The news follows recent rumors that the British girl group founded in 1994 planned to stage a reunion tour. While the former bandmates acknowledged that they had met “to explore some incredible new opportunities together,” an insider told Variety that talk of a tour was “premature” and that no dates have been booked by CAA, the Spice Girls’ longtime agency. Beckham herself has played down any possibility of a tour.

But with the animated superhero concept, the girls are committed and even “fired up about the idea,” says a source, adding, “The Spice Girls are thinking big in terms of a franchise on a global scale. They’re the most successful girl group on the planet. It’s just what Marvel or Disney needs.”

Manager Simon Fuller would not comment on the group’s future plans.