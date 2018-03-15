‘Spectre’ Assistant Director Injured During Filming Sues for $3.5 Million

An assistant director on “Spectre” is suing for £2.5 million ($3.5 million) in compensation for serious injuries he suffered while making the James Bond film.

Terry Madden, 66, was second unit assistant director on “Spectre,” working for B24 and EON Productions. During filming of an action sequence in Austria in 2015, Madden’s legs were crushed after a vehicle spun out of control and left him pinned against a camera rostrum. He had to be airlifted to a hospital.

Madden, whose extensive credits include “V for Vendetta,” and “World War Z,” has undergone a series of operations since. EON Productions’ insurers have accepted liability, but Madden, who has worked on numerous Bond films, says he has not received any money from the insurers. He is suing to cover his medical costs and lost earnings, Madden’s legal representatives said.

“I felt privileged and proud to work and be part of an active, exciting, but hard-working industry, at times sacrificing family life,” he said in comments reported in Britain’s Daily Telegraph.

“Then to have a career – a career you worked hard over many years to build up – taken away within a few seconds in this horrendous accident has been soul-destroying. It has limited my mobility greatly and I am unable to do things I once took for granted.”