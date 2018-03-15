You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Spectre’ Assistant Director Injured During Filming Sues for $3.5 Million

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All
James Bond Spectre
CREDIT: Courtesy of Columbia Pictures

An assistant director on “Spectre” is suing for £2.5 million ($3.5 million) in compensation for serious injuries he suffered while making the James Bond film.

Terry Madden, 66, was second unit assistant director on “Spectre,” working for B24 and EON Productions. During filming of an action sequence in Austria in 2015, Madden’s legs were crushed after a vehicle spun out of control and left him pinned against a camera rostrum. He had to be airlifted to a hospital.

Madden, whose extensive credits include “V for Vendetta,” and “World War Z,” has undergone a series of operations since. EON Productions’ insurers have accepted liability, but Madden, who has worked on numerous Bond films, says he has not received any money from the insurers. He is suing to cover his medical costs and lost earnings, Madden’s legal representatives said.

“I felt privileged and proud to work and be part of an active, exciting, but hard-working industry, at times sacrificing family life,” he said in comments reported in Britain’s Daily Telegraph.

“Then to have a career – a career you worked hard over many years to build up – taken away within a few seconds in this horrendous accident has been soul-destroying. It has limited my mobility greatly and I am unable to do things I once took for granted.”

More Film

  • A film still from Time Share

    Sundance-Winning Screenwriter-Producer Julio Chavezmontes Discusses 'Time Share’

    An assistant director on “Spectre” is suing for £2.5 million ($3.5 million) in compensation for serious injuries he suffered while making the James Bond film. Terry Madden, 66, was second unit assistant director on “Spectre,” working for B24 and EON Productions. During filming of an action sequence in Austria in 2015, Madden’s legs were crushed after […]

  • Roger Corman's New Horizons Library Bought

    Roger Corman's New Horizons Library Bought by Shout!, China's Ace Film

    An assistant director on “Spectre” is suing for £2.5 million ($3.5 million) in compensation for serious injuries he suffered while making the James Bond film. Terry Madden, 66, was second unit assistant director on “Spectre,” working for B24 and EON Productions. During filming of an action sequence in Austria in 2015, Madden’s legs were crushed after […]

  • 'People's Republic of Desire' Review

    SXSW Film Review: 'People's Republic of Desire'

    An assistant director on “Spectre” is suing for £2.5 million ($3.5 million) in compensation for serious injuries he suffered while making the James Bond film. Terry Madden, 66, was second unit assistant director on “Spectre,” working for B24 and EON Productions. During filming of an action sequence in Austria in 2015, Madden’s legs were crushed after […]

  • South Korea's 'Be With You' Heads

    South Korea's 'Be With You' Heads for North American Release

    An assistant director on “Spectre” is suing for £2.5 million ($3.5 million) in compensation for serious injuries he suffered while making the James Bond film. Terry Madden, 66, was second unit assistant director on “Spectre,” working for B24 and EON Productions. During filming of an action sequence in Austria in 2015, Madden’s legs were crushed after […]

  • Distribution and exhibition remain elusive for

    Distribution and Exhibition Remain Sticking Points for Latin American Film

    An assistant director on “Spectre” is suing for £2.5 million ($3.5 million) in compensation for serious injuries he suffered while making the James Bond film. Terry Madden, 66, was second unit assistant director on “Spectre,” working for B24 and EON Productions. During filming of an action sequence in Austria in 2015, Madden’s legs were crushed after […]

  • 'Perfect' Review

    SXSW Film Review: 'Perfect'

    An assistant director on “Spectre” is suing for £2.5 million ($3.5 million) in compensation for serious injuries he suffered while making the James Bond film. Terry Madden, 66, was second unit assistant director on “Spectre,” working for B24 and EON Productions. During filming of an action sequence in Austria in 2015, Madden’s legs were crushed after […]

  • 'Attack of the Southern Fried Zombies'

    Film Review: 'Attack of the Southern Fried Zombies'

    An assistant director on “Spectre” is suing for £2.5 million ($3.5 million) in compensation for serious injuries he suffered while making the James Bond film. Terry Madden, 66, was second unit assistant director on “Spectre,” working for B24 and EON Productions. During filming of an action sequence in Austria in 2015, Madden’s legs were crushed after […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad