‘It’ Star Sophia Lillis to Play Nancy Drew in Movie Adaptation

“It” star Sophia Lillis will play teen detective Nancy Drew in Warner Bros.’ movie adaptation of “Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase.”

The producers are Ellen DeGeneres and Jeff Kleeman through their A Very Good Production company, along with Chip Diggins. Filming is expected to start in May. Wendy Williams is executive producing.

The story, first published in 1930, was written by Mildred Wirt Benson. Warner Bros. also made a film adaptation of the book in 1939, starring Bonita Granville.

The story centers on a pair of elderly sisters and their strange experiences in their Victorian-era house, leading to the duo being accused of murder. Nancy must act quickly to save the sisters from jail.

Warner Bros. released 2007’s “Nancy Drew,” starring Emma Roberts as Nancy Drew, Josh Flitter, and Max Thieriot. The pic was directed by Andrew Fleming and grossed $30 million worldwide.

Lillis, 16, made her acting debut in 2014 in “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” She starred as Beverly Marsh in the horror blockbuster “It” — the only female member of the Losers Club. Her character is bullied at school and abused at home.

Lillis will next be seen in HBO’s eight-episode drama series “Sharp Objects.” She is repped by Abrams Artists, Untitled Entertainment, and attorney Ryan LeVine. The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.