Steph Curry Closes Multi-Year Production Deal With Sony

Sony Pictures has closed a multi-year development and production deal with NBA superstar Stephen Curry across its film, television, and worldwide partnerships operations in the biggest media deal of any athlete to date.

Curry’s newly formed production company, Unanimous Media, founded by Curry and partners Jeron Smith, who will serve as CEO, and Erick Peyton, who will serve as CCO. The company will develop and produce film and television projects with a focus on family, faith, and sports themes. The deal will extend to opportunities in partnerships, electronics, gaming, and virtual reality. Curry’s production headquarters will be located on the Sony Pictures studio lot in Culver City.

“Steph is a transcendent figure in current culture. His wide-ranging content creation interests overlap well with our varied businesses and we have been equally impressed with his team,” Tom Rothman, chairman at Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group, said. “We are honored to have been drafted and now we know how lucky Golden State feels every day.”

“I’ve been blessed to have this platform and I want to use it to affect the world positively,” Curry said. “Partnering with Sony to share inspiring content with a global audience was a foregone conclusion.”

Related Sony Honchos Rally the Troops at All-Hands Meeting (EXCLUSIVE) Golden State Warrior Steph Curry Lists North Carolina Starter Mansion

Bryan Smiley, VP of production at Columbia Pictures, shepherded the deal and will oversee production and development with Unanimous Media for the motion picture group. Jeffrey Godsick, executive VP of brand strategy and global partnerships, will oversee partnerships and brand extension opportunities across Sony platforms. Chris Parnell, co-president of Sony Pictures Television, will oversee television projects with Unanimous Media in both the scripted and non-scripted space.

“We’re thrilled to work alongside Steph to bring his positive, affirming brand to create content in the scripted and non-scripted television landscape,” Parnell said. “He’s tapping into his drive and creative energy on the court to expand to horizons off the court, and we’re honored to be a part of it.”