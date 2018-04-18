Sony Pictures, H Collective Sign Distribution Pact

The H Collective has signed a deal with Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions to distribute and market up to four films a year.

The pact comes on the heels of an announcement this week that the L.A.-based studio had partnered with Vin Diesel’s One Race Films to nab rights to the “xXx” franchise. Upcoming films include an untitled horror thriller directed by David Yarovesky, produced by James Gunn, and starring Elizabeth Banks. They are currently in post-production on Christopher Cantwell’s “The Parts You Lose” starring Aaron Paul and Mary Elizabeth Winstead, and recently acquired the rights to Aaron W. Sala’s horror thriller script “The Beast.”

The H Collective CEO Nic Crawley said he was motivated to sign the deal because he had relationships with Josh Greenstein, president of worldwide marketing and distribution and Steve Bersch, president of worldwide acquisitions at Sony Pictures.

“Their teams are the best in class, and their distribution strategies and platform are the perfect complement to our diversified slate,” Crawley said. “We’re looking forward to growing this partnership and collaborating with the entire Sony family.”

The H Collective launched in June 2017, as a film financier, producer, and marketing and distribution company. Crawley joined the company in September after a stint as a top executive at Paramount Pictures.

Greenstein brought the deal to the studio, and Worldwide Acquisitions co-head Michael Helfand negotiated the deal with Crawley and Jenna Sanz-Agero at The H Collective.