Sony Pictures Classics Acquires Rupert Everett’s ‘The Happy Prince’

Sony Pictures Classics has acquired all North American and Latin American rights to “The Happy Prince,” written and directed by, and starring Rupert Everett. The film has its European premiere tomorrow at the Berlin Intl. Film Festival as a Special Gala. The movie had its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in January. SPC is planning a 2018 release.

“I am absolutely thrilled, particularly because Michael and Tom distributed my first film ‘Another Country,'” Everett said.

The film, which is Everett’s directorial debut, centers on the last days of Oscar Wilde — and the ghosts that haunted them. Everett plays Wilde, “physically and emotionally embodying the literary genius as he lives out his last days in exile in Europe,” according to a statement. “His body ailing and heavy, his mind spinning, he survives by falling back on the flamboyant irony and brilliant wit that defined him. As the film travels through Wilde’s final act and journeys through England, France and Italy, desire and loyalty face off, the transience of lust is laid bare, and the true riches of love are revealed.”

The film, which also stars Colin Morgan, Edwin Thomas, Colin Firth, Emily Watson and Tom Wilkinson, was produced by Sébastien Delloye, Philipp Kreuzer and Jörg Schulze. It is a Maze Pictures and Entre Chien et Loup production in co-production with Palomar, Cine Plus Filmproduktion, Tele München Group, RTBF, Proximus and in association with BBC Films. CAA represented the filmmakers in the negotiation. Beta Cinema represents the international rights.

