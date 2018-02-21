‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ Movie Gets November 2019 Release Date

Paramount Pictures has given its “Sonic the Hedgehog” movie a holiday-season release for Nov. 15, 2019.

The project, based on the Sega video game franchise, had been in the works at Sony, but the studio let its film rights lapse and Paramount picked up the project in October. The studio is planning a mix of live-action and CGI.

Neal H. Moritz is producing under his Original Film banner. “Deadpool” director Tim Miller will serve as executive producer, along with Toby Ascher. Dmitri Johnson and Dan Jevons will be the co-producers.

Miller boarded the project in 2016. Sega launched the Sonic game in 1991 and has sold more than 360 million copies to date, including both packaged and digital games on consoles, tablets, and mobile.

The game features a blue hedgehog named Sonic whose peaceful life is often interrupted by Doctor Eggman, a mad scientist who is trying to conquer the world, and by Doctor Robotnik, another scientist who has imprisoned animals in robots and stolen magical Chaos Emeralds. The game was enormously successful and established the Sega Genesis console as a major player in the video game industry.

Fowler directed the Oscar-nominated short “Gopher Broke,” which Miller exec produced.

“Sonic the Hedgehog” is the second title to land on the Nov. 15, 2019. Warner Bros.’ “Margie Claus,” a musical comedy starring Melissa McCarthy as Santa Claus’ wife, is also on the date.