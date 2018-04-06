‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ to Premiere at Cannes Film Festival

“Solo: A Star Wars Story” will premiere at the Cannes Film Festival next month, according to multiple reports.

The sci-fi tentpole will screen 10 days before its official May 25 release.

Alden Ehrenreich stars as a young Han Solo and Donald Glover plays fellow smuggler Lando Calrissian. Emilia Clarke and Woody Harrelson also topline the space opera, directed by Ron Howard, who replaced Phil Lord and Chris Miller after the duo was fired last summer over creative differences.

Spokespeople for Lucasfilm, Disney, and the Cannes Film Festival did not return requests for comment. Deadline first reported the news.

The standalone pic tells the story of how Han Solo met his future copilot Chewbacca before the events in the original 1977 “Star Wars.” “Solo” is the second anthology film following 2016’s “Rogue One,” which made more than $1 billion at the global box office.

The Cannes screening is not the first time a “Star Wars” movie has screened at the festival. “Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones” (2002) and “Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith” (2005) both played out of competition.

Opening the festival is two-time Oscar-winning filmmaker Asghar Farhadi’s psychological thriller “Everybody Knows,” starring Javier Bardem, Penelope Cruz, and Ricardo Darin. Cannes runs from May 8 to May 19.

