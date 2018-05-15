‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Brings Chewbacca and Stormtroopers to Cannes

The Cannes Film Festival enforces a strict dress code, unless you’re a Wookiee warrior. Chewbacca ignored all etiquette in the South of France on Tuesday night when he appeared without a tuxedo, bowtie, or even pants alongside the cast of “Solo: A Star Wars Story” on the carpet.

The movie received a three-minute enthusiastic if abbreviated standing ovation for director Ron Howard and star Alden Ehrenreich. The rest of the cast in attendance included Emilia Clarke, Woody Harrelson, and Thandie Newton. Lucasfilm chief Kathleen Kennedy and Walt Disney film head Alan Horn also made the transatlantic trip.

And then there were the Stormtroopers. Despite not making an appearance in “Solo,” the villains gathered in formation breezing through the lobby of the Palais, doing a loop on the red carpet and taking the stage as festival director Thierry Fremaux introduced the movie.

“Solo” has received a strong response since its Los Angeles premiere last week. The movie played out of competition in Cannes, which means the film isn’t eligible for any awards. But there’s always a chance the jury could award Chewbacca with a special prize.

After the screening, well-heeled attendees headed up the Croisette to the Carlton Beach for an elaborate after-party complete with more Wookiees, Stormtroopers, space amoebas, and dancing spotlights — though nary a Jedi in sight. The film’s logo barely concealed a large cardboard cruise ship that was part of a promotional stunt for Sony’s “Hotel Transylvania 3.”

Clarke walked the buffet, Harrelson accepted compliments from well-wishers, and Horn could be seen asking Fox Searchlight co-head Nancy Utley if she liked the film. The two executives will be corporate cousins if Disney gets government approval to buy Fox.

