You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Tracking for Huge $170 Million Memorial Day Launch

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
solo a star wars story
CREDIT: Courtesy of Lucasfilm Ltd.

Early tracking projections have placed Disney and Lucasfilm’s “Solo: A Star Wars Story” in the $170 million range for its four-day opening over Memorial Day weekend.

The first tracking estimates for the “Star Wars” origins story were released Thursday in the $165 million to $175 million range. Disney did not release any numbers.

The tentpole stars Alden Ehrenreich as Han Solo, Donald Glover as Lando Calrissian along with Emilia Clarke, Woody Harrelson, Thandie Newton, Paul Bettany and Phoebe Waller-Bridge. “Solo” follows on a young Han Solo and his early adventures with Wookiee companion Chewbacca, including their encounter with Lando Calrissian.

The film will premiere at the Cannes Film Festival on May 15 and will open 10 days later on May 25 in North America and most other markets.

Ron Howard directed “Solo: A Star Wars Story” from a screenplay by Jonathan and Lawrence Kasdan. “Solo” is the second spinoff “Star Wars” movie after 2016’s “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.” Howard replaced the team of Phil Lord and Chris Miller a year ago.

The current Memorial Day weekend record-holder is Disney’s “Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End,” which debuted domestically in 2007 with $139.8 million.

Disney and Lucasfilm’s “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” opened in December and grossed $620 million domestically, the seventh-highest total of all time, and totaled $1.3 billion worldwide.

More Film

  • Bill Block

    Cannes: Miramax Secures $300 Million Credit Facility

    Early tracking projections have placed Disney and Lucasfilm’s “Solo: A Star Wars Story” in the $170 million range for its four-day opening over Memorial Day weekend. The first tracking estimates for the “Star Wars” origins story were released Thursday in the $165 million to $175 million range. Disney did not release any numbers. The tentpole […]

  • solo a star wars story

    'Solo: A Star Wars Story' Tracking for Huge $170 Million Memorial Day Launch

    Early tracking projections have placed Disney and Lucasfilm’s “Solo: A Star Wars Story” in the $170 million range for its four-day opening over Memorial Day weekend. The first tracking estimates for the “Star Wars” origins story were released Thursday in the $165 million to $175 million range. Disney did not release any numbers. The tentpole […]

  • The director Paolo Sorrentino'Loro 2' film

    Paolo Sorrentino Talks 'Loro,' Berlusconi and Not Getting Into Cannes (EXCLUSIVE)

    Early tracking projections have placed Disney and Lucasfilm’s “Solo: A Star Wars Story” in the $170 million range for its four-day opening over Memorial Day weekend. The first tracking estimates for the “Star Wars” origins story were released Thursday in the $165 million to $175 million range. Disney did not release any numbers. The tentpole […]

  • TrustNordisk Boards 'The Shamer's Daughter II

    TrustNordisk Boards 'The Shamer's Daughter II - The Serpent Gift' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Early tracking projections have placed Disney and Lucasfilm’s “Solo: A Star Wars Story” in the $170 million range for its four-day opening over Memorial Day weekend. The first tracking estimates for the “Star Wars” origins story were released Thursday in the $165 million to $175 million range. Disney did not release any numbers. The tentpole […]

  • Relativity Media Selling to UltraV Holdings

    Relativity Media Selling to UltraV Holdings

    Early tracking projections have placed Disney and Lucasfilm’s “Solo: A Star Wars Story” in the $170 million range for its four-day opening over Memorial Day weekend. The first tracking estimates for the “Star Wars” origins story were released Thursday in the $165 million to $175 million range. Disney did not release any numbers. The tentpole […]

  • MPAA Chief Charles Rivkin

    MPAA Chief Charles Rivkin Hopeful for Growth Amid Piracy Concerns

    Early tracking projections have placed Disney and Lucasfilm’s “Solo: A Star Wars Story” in the $170 million range for its four-day opening over Memorial Day weekend. The first tracking estimates for the “Star Wars” origins story were released Thursday in the $165 million to $175 million range. Disney did not release any numbers. The tentpole […]

  • Valerian and the City of a

    Distributors Struggle Despite Thriving Film Biz in France

    Early tracking projections have placed Disney and Lucasfilm’s “Solo: A Star Wars Story” in the $170 million range for its four-day opening over Memorial Day weekend. The first tracking estimates for the “Star Wars” origins story were released Thursday in the $165 million to $175 million range. Disney did not release any numbers. The tentpole […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad