‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Tracking for Huge $170 Million Memorial Day Launch

Early tracking projections have placed Disney and Lucasfilm’s “Solo: A Star Wars Story” in the $170 million range for its four-day opening over Memorial Day weekend.

The first tracking estimates for the “Star Wars” origins story were released Thursday in the $165 million to $175 million range. Disney did not release any numbers.

The tentpole stars Alden Ehrenreich as Han Solo, Donald Glover as Lando Calrissian along with Emilia Clarke, Woody Harrelson, Thandie Newton, Paul Bettany and Phoebe Waller-Bridge. “Solo” follows on a young Han Solo and his early adventures with Wookiee companion Chewbacca, including their encounter with Lando Calrissian.

The film will premiere at the Cannes Film Festival on May 15 and will open 10 days later on May 25 in North America and most other markets.

Ron Howard directed “Solo: A Star Wars Story” from a screenplay by Jonathan and Lawrence Kasdan. “Solo” is the second spinoff “Star Wars” movie after 2016’s “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.” Howard replaced the team of Phil Lord and Chris Miller a year ago.

The current Memorial Day weekend record-holder is Disney’s “Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End,” which debuted domestically in 2007 with $139.8 million.

Disney and Lucasfilm’s “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” opened in December and grossed $620 million domestically, the seventh-highest total of all time, and totaled $1.3 billion worldwide.