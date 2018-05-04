‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Fandango Presales Double ‘Black Panther’s’ Haul

“Black Panther” may be one of the biggest movies of the year, raking in $1.3 billion at the global box office, but another Disney tentpole on the horizon is already breaking its records.

Tickets for “Solo: A Star Wars Story” went on sale Thursday night on Fandango, and presales have doubled those for “Black Panther” in the first 24 hours of their release.

According to the ticketing company, “Solo” had the second-best first day of presales of the year, behind only “Avengers: Infinity War.” “Infinity War” also doubled the numbers set by “Black Panther,” in addition to outpacing the last seven Marvel movies combined, including massive titles like “Thor: Ragnarok,” “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2,” and “Captain America: Civil War.”

“Solo” stars Alden Ehrenreich as a young Han Solo and Donald Glover as Lando Calrissian, along with Emilia Clarke and Woody Harrelson. Directed by Ron Howard, the film is set prior to “Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope” and follows Han Solo on a journey through the galaxy as he meets his future copilot Chewbecca and Calrissian.

Fandango reported that in a survey of “Solo” moviegoers, 85% said Han Solo, originated by Harrison Ford, is one of their favorite “Star Wars” characters. Early tracking has placed the film in the $170 million range for its four-day opening over Memorial Day weekend.

“Solo: A Star Wars Story” hits theaters on May 25.