‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Teaser Hits During Super Bowl

Disney and Lucasfilm released a teaser for the upcoming tentpole “Solo: A Star Wars Story” during the Super Bowl.

Ahead of the full-length trailer being shown Monday on “Good Morning America,” Disney aired a short clip.

The role of Han Solo — which has been famously portrayed by Harrison Ford in previous “Star Wars” films — will be taken over by Alden Ehrenreich. Donald Glover, Emilia Clarke, Woody Harrelson, Thandie Newton, Paul Bettany, and Joonas Suotamo will also star in the spinoff.

The film follows the young Han Solo and Chewbacca’s adventures before joining the Rebellion, including their encounters with Lando Calrissian.

Directed by Ron Howard, the new installment in the franchise was written by Lawrence Kasdan, who penned three other “Star Wars” films, and his son, Jon Kasdan.

Veteran franchise composer John Williams, who recently scored his 51st Oscar nomination for “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” is set to write the theme for the standalone film.

Solo: A Star Wars Story” lands in theaters on May 25.

Watch the new teaser below.

