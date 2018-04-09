You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Han Solo Finds Himself Part of a Crew in Final 'Solo: A Stars Wars Story' Trailer

Erin Nyren

“Star Wars” fans have one more piece of content to speculate over before “Solo: A Star Wars Story” hits theaters.

A new trailer dropped Sunday prompting fans to wonder what originally caused Han Solo to take to the stars and featuring the assembly of a team to take on a new “job.”

“You’re after something,” narrates Emilia Clarke’s Qi’Ra. “Is it revenge? Money? Or something else?”

“I’m a driver, and I’m a flyer,” says Solo as Tobias Beckett tells him of the job. “I waited a long time for a shot like this.”

Qi’Ra explains she knows a guy with a ship — the best smuggler around — who reveals himself to be none other than Lando Calrissian.

“I heard a story about you, I was wondering if it’s true,” says Solo.

“Everything you’ve heard about me is true,” replies Lando.

The second new generation prequel film, after “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” is set to premiere at Cannes Film Festival, 10 days before its official release date.

Alden Ehrenreich stars as a young Han Solo and Donald Glover plays fellow smuggler Lando Calrissian. Clarke and Woody Harrelson also topline the space opera, directed by Ron Howard, who replaced Phil Lord and Chris Miller after the duo was fired last summer over creative differences.

The film hits theaters May 25.

