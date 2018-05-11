‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ First Reactions: ‘Alden Ehrenreich Is the Real Deal’

The Star Wars franchise’s latest highly anticipated prequel, “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” had its world premiere Thursday night in Los Angeles and critics’ early reactions are already rolling in.
With full reviews embargoed until May 15 at 2 p.m., film fans were quick to share their thoughts on the movie that reveals the famed pilot’s backstory. Alden Ehrenreich stars as Solo, with Emilia Clarke as Qi’Ra and Donald Glover as Lando Calrissian. Woody Harrelson, Thandie Newton, and Paul Bettany also topline.
See some of the first reactions below:
IGN’s Jacki Jing wrote that she was “completely floored” by the film and was “on the edge of her seat.”
Yahoo Entertainment’s Kevin Polowy wrote that the film was a “straight intergalactic heist movie” and that it was “refreshing to see a Star Wars movie w/o a Death Star or the rebellion’s fate at stake.”
Indiewire’s Kate Erbland wrote that “it totally flies” — once Ehrenreich “turns on enough charm.”
Collider’s Dennis Tzeng called the film “a mostly fun adventure” but criticized the film’s “predictable” story.
Mashable’s Angie J. Han commended the actors in “Solo,” including Ehrenreich, Newton, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge.
Nerdist’s Michelle Buchman said “Solo: A Star Wars Story” is her favorite new Star Wars film.
Entertainment Tonight’s Angelique Jackson let a Lando Calrissian gif do the talking for her. “Everything you’ve heard about me is true.”
The Wrap’s Umberto Gonzalez called the film “an absolute blast to hyperspace.”
See more reactions below.