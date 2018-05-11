‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ First Reactions: ‘Alden Ehrenreich Is the Real Deal’

The Star Wars franchise’s latest highly anticipated prequel, “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” had its world premiere Thursday night in Los Angeles and critics’ early reactions are already rolling in.

With full reviews embargoed until May 15 at 2 p.m., film fans were quick to share their thoughts on the movie that reveals the famed pilot’s backstory. Alden Ehrenreich stars as Solo, with Emilia Clarke as Qi’Ra and Donald Glover as Lando Calrissian. Woody Harrelson, Thandie Newton, and Paul Bettany also topline.

See some of the first reactions below:

IGN’s Jacki Jing wrote that she was “completely floored” by the film and was “on the edge of her seat.”

Got out of #SoloAStarWarsStory and I’m completely floored. This movie seriously holds up! I was on the edge of my seat and had so much fun watching it! Interviewing the stars of the film tomorrow, cannot wait ❣️ pic.twitter.com/7GAr6h2c8q — Jacki Jing (@JackiJing) May 11, 2018

Yahoo Entertainment’s Kevin Polowy wrote that the film was a “straight intergalactic heist movie” and that it was “refreshing to see a Star Wars movie w/o a Death Star or the rebellion’s fate at stake.”

#SoloAStarWarsStory is reaaaaalllly good. Fun as hell. It’s a straight intergalactic heist movie, kind of refreshing to see a Star Wars movie w/o a Death Star or the rebellion’s fate at stake. Alden Ehrenreich is super impressive as Han, but L3 might be my favorite new character. — Kevin Polowy (@djkevlar) May 11, 2018

Indiewire’s Kate Erbland wrote that “it totally flies” — once Ehrenreich “turns on enough charm.”

#SoloAStarWarsStory: It takes a bit for it to find its feet and for AE to turn on enough charm to make you forget he’s not HF. But once it kicks into its hey-let’s-make-a-crew and yes-also-do-a-heist stuff, it totally flies. — Kate Erbland (@katerbland) May 11, 2018

Collider’s Dennis Tzeng called the film “a mostly fun adventure” but criticized the film’s “predictable” story.

#SoloAStarWarsStory was a mostly fun adventure and solid performances but with a predictable story. Never will be one of my favorite #StarWars movies but I enjoyed enough of it. — Dennis Tzeng (@ThinkHero) May 11, 2018

Mashable’s Angie J. Han commended the actors in “Solo,” including Ehrenreich, Newton, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Alden Ehrenreich is the real deal, Thandie Newton is who I want to be when I grow up, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s L3… well we’ll talk about that later. 😃 #SoloAStarWarsStory — Angie J. Han (@ajhan) May 11, 2018

Nerdist’s Michelle Buchman said “Solo: A Star Wars Story” is her favorite new Star Wars film.

I loved #SoloAStarWarsStory so much. It’s a western. A caper. Funny with so much heart. It’s got so much surprises that fans are going to love. Donald Glover is charming x1000. Alden Ehrenreich is a great #HanSolo and just know I’ve been saying this for years! Fave new #StarWars. — Michelle Buchman (@michelledeidre) May 11, 2018

Entertainment Tonight’s Angelique Jackson let a Lando Calrissian gif do the talking for her. “Everything you’ve heard about me is true.”

The Wrap’s Umberto Gonzalez called the film “an absolute blast to hyperspace.”

ALDEN EHRENREREICH IS HAN SOLO! The movie is an absolute blast to hyperspace! #SoloPremiere #SoloAStarWarsStory #Solomovie — Umberto Gonzalez (@elmayimbe) May 11, 2018

See more reactions below.

Solo is straight-up overflowing with winks, but lots of great action. And just when I was thinking, “There’s no way to spoil this movie,” well — enjoy that bit. — Kristopher Tapley (@kristapley) May 11, 2018

WOW! #SoloAStarWarsStory! I felt like I was watching a @StarWars movie again. So many great moments for the fans AND surprises.. I’ve got the feels after this one…MORE than #InfinityWar. — Brian Tong (@briantong) May 11, 2018

So, I was REALLY worried about #SoloAStarWarsStory but those concerns are totally laid to rest. A movie for fans AND those totally fresh to the Star Wars franchise. Heart, humor and a Falcon full of top notch action. From a worry to a favorite. Very, very happy! pic.twitter.com/VhvBSDFvjE — Simon Thompson (@ShowbizSimon) May 11, 2018

#SoloAStarWarsStory has a bit of a rough start, but it was a blast of of an adventure. And yes, Donald Glover steals the movie! But you already knew that. pic.twitter.com/4SGiq6tDmQ — Jenna Busch (@JennaBusch) May 11, 2018

Wow. Just come out of #SoloAStarWarsStory and can confirm it’s kinda a blast. @donaldglover was as perfect as expected, but Alden Ehrenreich has swagger to match, and spare. — Joel Meares (@joelmeares) May 11, 2018

There’s some fun to be had with #SoloAStarWarsStory. Ehrenreich was solid and really enjoyed Glover and Waller-Bridge as L3, but not convinced we needed a young Han Solo movie. Was really hoping for higher stakes, more energy and depth. — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) May 11, 2018

I really dug #SoloAStarWarsStory! I woke up this morning questioning whether I was excited for this movie and walked out ready to see Han’s next adventure on this path. It’s a super solid movie and feels true to what makes #StarWars fun. — Terri Schwartz (@Terri_Schwartz) May 11, 2018