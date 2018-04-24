‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ CinemaCon Footage Shows Han Meeting Lando

Disney unveiled footage Tuesday from its upcoming “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” with a key scene between Alden Ehrenreich’s young Han Solo and Donald Glover’s Lando Calrissian.

The clip, shown to theater owners at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, showed the first encounter between the duo at a rundown and dingy cantina on a snowy planet with an array of other characters, including a creature with more than a dozen eyes. Emilia Clarke’s Qi’ra character explains to Solo that Calrissian won his ship playing a card game, prompting Solo to promise that he’ll beat him — and then proceeding to do so.

The footage ended with both men wagering their spaceships and Calrissian warning, “You might want to quit while you’re ahead.”

The name of the ship was not unveiled, but in “Star Wars” lore, the original owner of the Millennium Falcon was Calrissian, and Solo won the ship from him in a card game.

The scene has a bit of the look and feel of the memorable cantina in 1977’s original “Star Wars,” set in the city of Mos Eisley on Tatooine as the haunt of freight pilots and other dangerous characters of various alien races. It was also the setting where Harrison Ford’s Han Solo first meets Mark Hamill’s Luke Skywalker.

Tuesday’s footage also evoked a big laugh by showing an early encounter between Solo and the Wookie co-pilot Chewbacca. “You’re 190?” Solo asks.

Disney made no mention during the presentation of the fact that Ehrenreich recently told Esquire that he’s signed up to appear in two more movies.

Ron Howard directed “Solo: A Star Wars Story” — the second spinoff “Star Wars” movie after 2016’s “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.” Howard replaced the team of Phil Lord and Chris Miller a year ago. “Solo” opens May 25.

Disney also showed off a new trailer for “Ant-Man and the Wasp” and screened the beginning sequence from Pixar’s “Incredibles 2” during its presentation. The “Ant-Man” sequel opens July 6; “Incredibles 2” launches June 15.

