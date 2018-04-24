You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ CinemaCon Footage Shows Han Meeting Lando

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
solo a star wars story
CREDIT: Courtesy of Lucasfilm Ltd.

Disney unveiled footage Tuesday from its upcoming “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” with a key scene between Alden Ehrenreich’s young Han Solo and Donald Glover’s Lando Calrissian.

The clip, shown to theater owners at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, showed the first encounter between the duo at a rundown and dingy cantina on a snowy planet with an array of other characters, including a creature with more than a dozen eyes. Emilia Clarke’s Qi’ra character explains to Solo that Calrissian won his ship playing a card game, prompting Solo to promise that he’ll beat him — and then proceeding to do so.

The footage ended with both men wagering their spaceships and Calrissian warning, “You might want to quit while you’re ahead.”

The name of the ship was not unveiled, but in “Star Wars” lore, the original owner of the Millennium Falcon was Calrissian, and Solo won the ship from him in a card game.

The scene has a bit of the look and feel of the memorable cantina in 1977’s original “Star Wars,” set in the city of Mos Eisley on Tatooine as the haunt of freight pilots and other dangerous characters of various alien races. It was also the setting where Harrison Ford’s Han Solo first meets Mark Hamill’s Luke Skywalker.

Tuesday’s footage also evoked a big laugh by showing an early encounter between Solo and the Wookie co-pilot Chewbacca. “You’re 190?” Solo asks.

Disney made no mention during the presentation of the fact that Ehrenreich recently told Esquire that he’s signed up to appear in two more movies.

Ron Howard directed “Solo: A Star Wars Story” — the second spinoff “Star Wars” movie after 2016’s “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.” Howard replaced the team of Phil Lord and Chris Miller a year ago. “Solo” opens May 25.

Disney also showed off a new trailer for “Ant-Man and the Wasp” and screened the beginning sequence from Pixar’s “Incredibles 2” during its presentation. The “Ant-Man” sequel opens July 6; “Incredibles 2” launches June 15.

RELATED CONTENT

More Film

  • solo a star wars story

    'Solo: A Star Wars Story' CinemaCon Footage Shows Han Meeting Lando

    Disney unveiled footage Tuesday from its upcoming “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” with a key scene between Alden Ehrenreich’s young Han Solo and Donald Glover’s Lando Calrissian. The clip, shown to theater owners at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, showed the first encounter between the duo at a rundown and dingy cantina on a snowy planet […]

  • Disney CinemaCon

    Disney Debuts Live-Action 'Lion King,' 'Dumbo,' 'Aladdin' Footage at CinemaCon

    Disney unveiled footage Tuesday from its upcoming “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” with a key scene between Alden Ehrenreich’s young Han Solo and Donald Glover’s Lando Calrissian. The clip, shown to theater owners at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, showed the first encounter between the duo at a rundown and dingy cantina on a snowy planet […]

  • eddie kalish Obit

    Marketing Executive Eddie Kalish Dies at 79

    Disney unveiled footage Tuesday from its upcoming “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” with a key scene between Alden Ehrenreich’s young Han Solo and Donald Glover’s Lando Calrissian. The clip, shown to theater owners at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, showed the first encounter between the duo at a rundown and dingy cantina on a snowy planet […]

  • Will Smith arrives at the U.S.

    'Aladdin' Teased at CinemaCon, Will Smith Won't Imitate Robin Williams

    Disney unveiled footage Tuesday from its upcoming “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” with a key scene between Alden Ehrenreich’s young Han Solo and Donald Glover’s Lando Calrissian. The clip, shown to theater owners at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, showed the first encounter between the duo at a rundown and dingy cantina on a snowy planet […]

  • Chris Evans

    Chris Evans Talks 'Infinity War,' Broadway and His Future With Captain America

    Disney unveiled footage Tuesday from its upcoming “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” with a key scene between Alden Ehrenreich’s young Han Solo and Donald Glover’s Lando Calrissian. The clip, shown to theater owners at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, showed the first encounter between the duo at a rundown and dingy cantina on a snowy planet […]

  • Cinemark, RealD Renew 3D Agreement Through

    Cinemark, RealD Renew 3D Agreement Through 2022

    Disney unveiled footage Tuesday from its upcoming “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” with a key scene between Alden Ehrenreich’s young Han Solo and Donald Glover’s Lando Calrissian. The clip, shown to theater owners at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, showed the first encounter between the duo at a rundown and dingy cantina on a snowy planet […]

  • WGA Writers Contract Talks

    Hollywood Agents Slam Writers Guild Over Proposed Rules Revamp

    Disney unveiled footage Tuesday from its upcoming “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” with a key scene between Alden Ehrenreich’s young Han Solo and Donald Glover’s Lando Calrissian. The clip, shown to theater owners at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, showed the first encounter between the duo at a rundown and dingy cantina on a snowy planet […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad