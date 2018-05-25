‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Earns $11.4 Million at International Box Office

Disney’s “Solo: A Star Wars Story” has launched in first place in multiple international territories with a two-day tally of $11.4 million from 43 markets.

The film debuts in Mexico, China, Spain, India, Poland, South Africa, Turkey, and Vietnam on Friday, along with its domestic launch. The only major market not opening this weekend is Japan, where it will debut on June 29.

The recent “Star Wars” films have delivered impressive numbers internationally. Last year’s “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” generated $712 million outside North America, led by $111 in the U.K. and $83 million in Germany. 2016’s “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” grossed $523 million internationally — $9 million short of the domestic total — with the top numbers coming from the U.K. with $81 million and China with $69 million.

“Solo: A Star Wars Story” has launched with an impressive $14.1 million domestically on Thursday night — a Memorial Day weekend record. The tentpole has been forecast to lift off with $130 million to $150 million at 4,380 sites during the four-day Memorial Day weekend in North America.

“Solo” follows Alden Ehrenreich as a young Han Solo, who befriends his future co-pilot and Wookiee companion Chewbacca, and meets the gambler Lando Calrissian (Donald Glover). Ron Howard directed from a screenplay by Jonathan and Lawrence Kasdan.

“Solo” is the second of the “Star Wars” anthology films, which are being spun off as origin stories, following “Rogue One.”

POPULAR ON VARIETY: