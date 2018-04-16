You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Watch Clip for Tribeca-Bound 'Smuggling Hendrix' (EXCLUSIVE)

German sales company the Match Factory has unveiled the clip for Marios Piperides’ “Smuggling Hendrix” ahead of the film’s premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival on April 20.

The movie stars Adam Bousdoukos (“In the Fade”) as Yiannis, a fading musician who is planning to leave crisis-ridden Cyprus for a better life abroad. His plans are put on hold when his dog runs away and crosses the UN buffer zone that divides the Greek and Turkish sides of the island. Since animal exchange between the two sides is prohibited, Yiannis reluctantly joins forces with Hasan, a Turkish settler, and a cast of unexpected characters to smuggle his dog back.

The film marks Piperides’ feature debut. “Smuggling Hendrix” is produced by Cyprus’ AMP Filmworks (“Rosemarie”) and Germany’s Pallas Film, with whom Match Factory collaborated before on “Centaur” and “Our Little Differences.”

